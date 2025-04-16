1 person injured in Burien shooting

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Burien that ended with one person being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The call went out for a shooting around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday on 1st Ave S, near Highline Christian Church.

The scene is still active, and no arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but the King County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have more details when they become available.





