1 Line light rail disrupted due to ‘signal issue’

1 Line light rail trains are disrupted from Star Lake to Federal Way Downtown on Tuesday morning “until further notice.”

Sound Transit confirmed the trains were disrupted because of a “signal issue” at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sound Transit has ordered 1 Line shuttle buses to replace 1 Line service from Star Lake to Federal Way Downtown.

Trains are still running from Star Lake to Lynnwood City Center.

The agency said it’ll update riders once shuttle buses are available to replace service.

To see travel options, visit: soundtransit.org/1LineAlternatives

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