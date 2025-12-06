1 killed in Shoreline house fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — One person has died after a fire broke out in their Shoreline home early Friday.

Fire crews responded to the home on N 205th Street around 8:15 a.m. When they got there, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Shoreline Fire said it was hard to access the home because several personal items were blocking doors and pathways inside the home.

Firefighters were able to make their way inside, but unfortunately, they found the sole resident dead.

Due to the amount of material inside the home and the potential for hidden hot spots, a crew will remain on scene—possibly through the night—to monitor conditions and prevent any flare-ups, Shoreline fire said.

©2025 Cox Media Group