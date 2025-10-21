1 killed in shooting near Jose Rizal off-leash dog park

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting near Jose Rizal Park.

The shooting was reported around 4:39 p.m. at Golf Drive S and S Charles Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting,

Seattle Fire told KIRO 7 that the victim was a 37-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene when medics responded.

Police have not indicated if they have a suspect in custody.

KIRO 7 has a crew on scene.

This is an active and developing story.

We will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group