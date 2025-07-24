1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Lake Stevens; SR 92 blocked

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says SR 92 in Lake Stevens is fully blocked for a multi-vehicle crash.

The Granite Falls Highway is blocked between Machias Road and 44th St. NE.

The eastbound lanes are now closed at North Machias Rd, and the westbound lanes are closed at 147th Ave NE.

One person has died, and two people were sent to Providence, WSP wrote.

It’s unclear when the road will open or what led up to the crash.

More information will become available.

