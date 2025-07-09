1 firefighter injured while responding to Tacoma garage fire

TACOMA, Wash. — One firefighter had minor injuries while responding to a garage fire in Tacoma, the department confirmed to KIRO 7.

The fire was reported around 4:39 p.m. at a home on N 27th Street, near Mason Middle School

A detached garage was fully engulfed and crews were able to prevent it from spreading fully to neighboring homes.

One neighbor’s home had minor damage.

The garage where the fire started is a total loss, as are two cars that were inside, according to Tacoma Fire.

One firefighter had minor injuries, a spokesperson told KIRO 7 at the scene. It’s unclear what type of injuries they sustained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group