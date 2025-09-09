1 critically injured in Burien stabbing

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Burien that left a man in critical condition.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex on S 152nd Street, near Highline High School.

When they arrived, they found a man outside with stab wounds.

Medics worked on him, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group