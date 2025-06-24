1 arrested for 2024 armed robbery of Port Angeles burger joint; second suspect sought

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — One person accused of robbing a popular Port Angeles burger joint at gunpoint late last year has been arrested.

The robbery was reported on Dec. 5, 2024. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two employees at Frugals on E Front Street had guns pointed at them by two suspects.

The employees were herded into the bathroom at gunpoint. It’s unclear if the suspects made off with any money.

They were armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver, and had masks over their faces, CCSO wrote in December,

Those suspects stole one of the employees’ cars as a getaway vehicle. That vehicle was found about an hour after the crime was committed.

Deputies have been looking for suspects since.

On June 21, deputies arrested one of the two suspects-- a 36-year-old man.

He was booked into Clallam County Jail for two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

Bail is currently set at $200,000 for him.

The second suspect, a 59-year-old, is still sought. Deputies identified him as Burton Brown, aka Bill. He is 6′1″ and weighs 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. A photo of him is featured below.

If you know where he is, call 911 or call the Port Angeles Police Department at 360-452-4545.

