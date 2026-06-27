Kentucky governor: 4 dead amid flooding caused by heavy rains

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Four people have died due to flooding from thunderstorms in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday, and he issued a state of emergency with additional rainfall expected.

Flash flood warnings were in effect Saturday for parts of Kentucky and Indiana amid heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency late Saturday afternoon said between 4 and 10 inches of rain had already fallen in some parts of southwestern Indiana, with more possible.

Beshear's office said up to 7 inches of rain were expected in parts of his state through the late evening.

He said on social media that three people had died in Madison County and one in Jackson County due to flooding.

“This is a serious flooding event, where teams have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth,” he said in a statement. “As more heavy rain continues through late tonight, we need folks to remain alert and to avoid driving, especially after dark when there is limited visibility."

In northwestern Kentucky, just outside Louisville, Bullitt County emergency management officials asked residents of a rural road to evacuate as a precaution after a landslide at a dam embankment. The dam was holding and there was no indication of imminent failure, they said.

The area saw about 3 inches of rain in the past two days, according to the National Weather Service.

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