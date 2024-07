SEATTLE — An Enumclaw woman is one of more than 80 thousand customers of a fintech company whose deposits are frozen.

In total, more than 100 million dollars are at stake in a far-reaching dispute.

The woman thought placing her money with the company named Yotta would be a fun way to save.

And as Jesse Jones reports, things quickly changed for the worse. And now she’s hoping to receive any portion of her hard-earned dollars.

©2024 Cox Media Group