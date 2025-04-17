How much it costs to park at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport range in price from $37 to $47. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

#1. General Parking: $37

#2. Terminal Direct: $47

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

Off-site parking options by Seattle–Tacoma International Airport can be as close as 0.4 miles or as cheap as $6.00/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. MVP Seattle Airport Parking: 0.4 miles ($22.49/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#2. Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport Parking SPECIAL DEAL: 0.6 miles ($13.95/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. UVP SEA Airport Parking: 1.0 miles ($9.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Star SeaTac Airport Parking: 1.2 miles ($14.95/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Crest Motor Inn SeattleTacoma International Airport Parking: 1.3 miles ($7.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Larkspur Landing - Renton SEA Airport Parking: $6.00/day (5.1 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Baymont by Wyndham SEA Airport Parking: $7.99/day (6.8 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Crest Motor Inn SeattleTacoma International Airport Parking: $7.99/day (1.3 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#4. FairBridge Inn Express SEA Airport Parking: $8.25/day (4.2 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Hampton Inn & Suites Kent SEA Airport Parking: $8.95/day (4.0 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park