How much house $1 million buys you in Seattle

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Seattle. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
2159 52nd Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,470
- Price per square foot: $680
- See 2159 52nd Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
2329 NE 103rd St, Seattle
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 2329 NE 103rd St, Seattle on Redfin.com
7747 Sand Point Way NE Unit A, Seattle
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,876
- Price per square foot: $533
- See 7747 Sand Point Way NE Unit A, Seattle on Redfin.com
745 Bellevue Ave E #109, Seattle
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,628
- Price per square foot: $614
- See 745 Bellevue Ave E #109, Seattle on Redfin.com
2372 Franklin Ave E, Seattle
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,550
- Price per square foot: $645
- See 2372 Franklin Ave E, Seattle on Redfin.com
5717 S Ryan St, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $353
- See 5717 S Ryan St, Seattle on Redfin.com
2223 NE 125th St, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,820
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 2223 NE 125th St, Seattle on Redfin.com
1313 14th Ave S Unit A, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $476
- See 1313 14th Ave S Unit A, Seattle on Redfin.com
5202 35th Ave S, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,070
- Price per square foot: $483
- See 5202 35th Ave S, Seattle on Redfin.com
12015 36th Ave NE Unit B, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,006
- Price per square foot: $498
- See 12015 36th Ave NE Unit B, Seattle on Redfin.com
8511 19th Ave NW, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,822
- Price per square foot: $548
- See 8511 19th Ave NW, Seattle on Redfin.com
2921 Franklin Ave E Unit B, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,790
- Price per square foot: $558
- See 2921 Franklin Ave E Unit B, Seattle on Redfin.com
2925 Franklin Ave E Unit A, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,790
- Price per square foot: $558
- See 2925 Franklin Ave E Unit A, Seattle on Redfin.com
3809 NE 89th St, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,707
- Price per square foot: $585
- See 3809 NE 89th St, Seattle on Redfin.com
828 NE 95th St, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,660
- Price per square foot: $602
- See 828 NE 95th St, Seattle on Redfin.com
4412 Midvale Ave N, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,650
- Price per square foot: $606
- See 4412 Midvale Ave N, Seattle on Redfin.com
1414 1st Ave W #104, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,320
- Price per square foot: $757
- See 1414 1st Ave W #104, Seattle on Redfin.com
6544 A Latona Ave NE, Seattle
- Price: $999,950
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,307
- Price per square foot: $765
- See 6544 A Latona Ave NE, Seattle on Redfin.com
1611 NE 82nd St, Seattle
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,780
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 1611 NE 82nd St, Seattle on Redfin.com
333 16th Ave E, Seattle
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,180
- Price per square foot: $458
- See 333 16th Ave E, Seattle on Redfin.com
5909 8th Ave NW, Seattle
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,910
- Price per square foot: $523
- See 5909 8th Ave NW, Seattle on Redfin.com
222 B 10th Ave E, Seattle
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,759
- Price per square foot: $568
- See 222 B 10th Ave E, Seattle on Redfin.com
8545 22nd Pl NE, Seattle
- Price: $999,800
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,784
- Price per square foot: $560
- See 8545 22nd Pl NE, Seattle on Redfin.com
252 E Roanoke St, Seattle
- Price: $999,800
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,443
- Price per square foot: $692
- See 252 E Roanoke St, Seattle on Redfin.com
7223 S Langston Rd, Seattle
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,340
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 7223 S Langston Rd, Seattle on Redfin.com
214 23rd Ave, Seattle
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $520
- See 214 23rd Ave, Seattle on Redfin.com
818 25th Ave S Unit A, Seattle
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,840
- Price per square foot: $542
- See 818 25th Ave S Unit A, Seattle on Redfin.com
1250 Alki Ave SW Unit 3H, Seattle
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,179
- Price per square foot: $847
- See 1250 Alki Ave SW Unit 3H, Seattle on Redfin.com
2510 6th Ave #602, Seattle
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,154
- Price per square foot: $865
- See 2510 6th Ave #602, Seattle on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.