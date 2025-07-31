How much house $1 million buys you in Kennewick

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Kennewick. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
94806 E Granada Ct, Kennewick
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,948
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 94806 E Granada Ct, Kennewick on Redfin.com
34403 S Glenn Miller Prse Pr, Kennewick
- Price: $998,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,247
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 34403 S Glenn Miller Prse Pr, Kennewick on Redfin.com
2702 N Levi St, Kennewick
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,847
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 2702 N Levi St, Kennewick on Redfin.com
20315 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $969,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,344
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 20315 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
4127 Clover Rd, Richland
- Price: $969,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 4127 Clover Rd, Richland on Redfin.com
7008 Grange St, Kennewick
- Price: $969,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,964
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 7008 Grange St, Kennewick on Redfin.com
226102 E Donelson Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $965,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,357
- Price per square foot: $180
- See 226102 E Donelson Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
2842 Sumac Ave, Richland
- Price: $964,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,445
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 2842 Sumac Ave, Richland on Redfin.com
4106 W 34th Ave, Kennewick
- Price: $927,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,321
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 4106 W 34th Ave, Kennewick on Redfin.com
211028 E Terril Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,125
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 211028 E Terril Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
7374 W 22ND Pl, Kennewick
- Price: $919,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,915
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 7374 W 22ND Pl, Kennewick on Redfin.com
5354 Waterhill Lot 46, Richland
- Price: $909,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,336
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 5354 Waterhill Lot 46, Richland on Redfin.com
101607 E Ridgeview Ct, Kennewick
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,163
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 101607 E Ridgeview Ct, Kennewick on Redfin.com
2385 Waterhill, Richland
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,055
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 2385 Waterhill, Richland on Redfin.com
74303 E Grand Bluff Lp, Kennewick
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,978
- Price per square foot: $300
- See 74303 E Grand Bluff Lp, Kennewick on Redfin.com
1229 N Yost St, Kennewick
- Price: $880,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,920
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 1229 N Yost St, Kennewick on Redfin.com
8573 W 11 th Ave, Kennewick
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,791
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 8573 W 11 th Ave, Kennewick on Redfin.com
22505 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,107
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 22505 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
671 Cortona Way, Richland
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,404
- Price per square foot: $353
- See 671 Cortona Way, Richland on Redfin.com
82647 E Reata Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,273
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 82647 E Reata Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
2883 Savanna Ave, Richland
- Price: $849,750
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,615
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 2883 Savanna Ave, Richland on Redfin.com
92104 E Sagebrush Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $842,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,907
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 92104 E Sagebrush Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
3905 W 43rd Ave, Kennewick
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,975
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 3905 W 43rd Ave, Kennewick on Redfin.com
22803 Cottonwood Springs Blvd, Kennewick
- Price: $824,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,462
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 22803 Cottonwood Springs Blvd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
692 Lazio Way, Richland
- Price: $824,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,404
- Price per square foot: $343
- See 692 Lazio Way, Richland on Redfin.com
86511 E Haven View Pr Pr SE, Kennewick
- Price: $819,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,896
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 86511 E Haven View Pr Pr SE, Kennewick on Redfin.com
223108 E Perkins Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $815,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,465
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 223108 E Perkins Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
92908 E Holly Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $815,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,376
- Price per square foot: $343
- See 92908 E Holly Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
2899 Savanna Ave, Richland
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,670
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 2899 Savanna Ave, Richland on Redfin.com
104105 E Badger Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $341
- See 104105 E Badger Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.