How much house $1 million buys you in Kennewick

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Kennewick. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

94806 E Granada Ct, Kennewick

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,948

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 94806 E Granada Ct, Kennewick on Redfin.com

34403 S Glenn Miller Prse Pr, Kennewick

- Price: $998,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,247

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 34403 S Glenn Miller Prse Pr, Kennewick on Redfin.com

2702 N Levi St, Kennewick

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,847

- Price per square foot: $349

- See 2702 N Levi St, Kennewick on Redfin.com

20315 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $969,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,344

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 20315 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

4127 Clover Rd, Richland

- Price: $969,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 4127 Clover Rd, Richland on Redfin.com

7008 Grange St, Kennewick

- Price: $969,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,964

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 7008 Grange St, Kennewick on Redfin.com

226102 E Donelson Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $965,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,357

- Price per square foot: $180

- See 226102 E Donelson Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

2842 Sumac Ave, Richland

- Price: $964,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,445

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 2842 Sumac Ave, Richland on Redfin.com

4106 W 34th Ave, Kennewick

- Price: $927,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,321

- Price per square foot: $214

- See 4106 W 34th Ave, Kennewick on Redfin.com

211028 E Terril Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,125

- Price per square foot: $296

- See 211028 E Terril Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

7374 W 22ND Pl, Kennewick

- Price: $919,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,915

- Price per square foot: $315

- See 7374 W 22ND Pl, Kennewick on Redfin.com

5354 Waterhill Lot 46, Richland

- Price: $909,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,336

- Price per square foot: $272

- See 5354 Waterhill Lot 46, Richland on Redfin.com

101607 E Ridgeview Ct, Kennewick

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,163

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 101607 E Ridgeview Ct, Kennewick on Redfin.com

2385 Waterhill, Richland

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,055

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 2385 Waterhill, Richland on Redfin.com

74303 E Grand Bluff Lp, Kennewick

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,978

- Price per square foot: $300

- See 74303 E Grand Bluff Lp, Kennewick on Redfin.com

1229 N Yost St, Kennewick

- Price: $880,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,920

- Price per square foot: $301

- See 1229 N Yost St, Kennewick on Redfin.com

8573 W 11 th Ave, Kennewick

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,791

- Price per square foot: $313

- See 8573 W 11 th Ave, Kennewick on Redfin.com

22505 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,107

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 22505 S Clodfelter Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

671 Cortona Way, Richland

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,404

- Price per square foot: $353

- See 671 Cortona Way, Richland on Redfin.com

82647 E Reata Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,273

- Price per square foot: $373

- See 82647 E Reata Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

2883 Savanna Ave, Richland

- Price: $849,750

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,615

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 2883 Savanna Ave, Richland on Redfin.com

92104 E Sagebrush Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $842,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,907

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 92104 E Sagebrush Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

3905 W 43rd Ave, Kennewick

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,975

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 3905 W 43rd Ave, Kennewick on Redfin.com

22803 Cottonwood Springs Blvd, Kennewick

- Price: $824,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,462

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 22803 Cottonwood Springs Blvd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

692 Lazio Way, Richland

- Price: $824,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,404

- Price per square foot: $343

- See 692 Lazio Way, Richland on Redfin.com

86511 E Haven View Pr Pr SE, Kennewick

- Price: $819,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,896

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 86511 E Haven View Pr Pr SE, Kennewick on Redfin.com

223108 E Perkins Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $815,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,465

- Price per square foot: $330

- See 223108 E Perkins Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

92908 E Holly Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $815,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,376

- Price per square foot: $343

- See 92908 E Holly Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

2899 Savanna Ave, Richland

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,670

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 2899 Savanna Ave, Richland on Redfin.com

104105 E Badger Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $341

- See 104105 E Badger Rd, Kennewick on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.