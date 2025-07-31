How much house $1 million buys you in Bellingham

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Bellingham. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
8 Southern Ct, Bellingham
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,076
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 8 Southern Ct, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1835 E Smith Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $998,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,866
- Price per square foot: $348
- See 1835 E Smith Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3860 Lindsay Ave, Bellingham
- Price: $998,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,108
- Price per square foot: $321
- See 3860 Lindsay Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com
104 Grand View Ln, Bellingham
- Price: $997,500
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,730
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 104 Grand View Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1416 Marietta Ave, Bellingham
- Price: $997,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $311
- See 1416 Marietta Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3884 Fort Bellingham Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,260
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 3884 Fort Bellingham Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3709 Bristol, Bellingham
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,914
- Price per square foot: $341
- See 3709 Bristol, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3451 Robertson Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,622
- Price per square foot: $379
- See 3451 Robertson Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
2815 Willis St, Bellingham
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,490
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 2815 Willis St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3506 S Grace Ln, Bellingham
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,409
- Price per square foot: $408
- See 3506 S Grace Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com
4256 Curtis Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $980,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,674
- Price per square foot: $366
- See 4256 Curtis Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1121 22nd St, Bellingham
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,957
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 1121 22nd St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3120 Tanglewood Ln, Bellingham
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,610
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 3120 Tanglewood Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com
4449 Northwest Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,892
- Price per square foot: $515
- See 4449 Northwest Dr, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1103 Whidbey St, Bellingham
- Price: $959,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,904
- Price per square foot: $504
- See 1103 Whidbey St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3713 Bristol, Bellingham
- Price: $959,897
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,779
- Price per square foot: $345
- See 3713 Bristol, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1025 Granary Ave #404, Bellingham
- Price: $950,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,328
- Price per square foot: $715
- See 1025 Granary Ave #404, Bellingham on Redfin.com
693 Shultz Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $945,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,205
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 693 Shultz Dr, Bellingham on Redfin.com
5483 Noon Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $945,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 5483 Noon Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
3216 Edwards St, Bellingham
- Price: $945,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,576
- Price per square foot: $366
- See 3216 Edwards St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1210 Birch St, Bellingham
- Price: $935,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,882
- Price per square foot: $496
- See 1210 Birch St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
2921 Haggin St, Bellingham
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,291
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 2921 Haggin St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
2600 H St, Bellingham
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,347
- Price per square foot: $394
- See 2600 H St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1008 Newton St, Bellingham
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,338
- Price per square foot: $395
- See 1008 Newton St, Bellingham on Redfin.com
911 Coronado Ave, Bellingham
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,677
- Price per square foot: $551
- See 911 Coronado Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com
500 Wilson Ave, Bellingham
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,636
- Price per square foot: $565
- See 500 Wilson Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1025 Granary Ave #203, Bellingham
- Price: $925,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,509
- Price per square foot: $612
- See 1025 Granary Ave #203, Bellingham on Redfin.com
4530 Vacca Ln, Bellingham
- Price: $915,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,128
- Price per square foot: $429
- See 4530 Vacca Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com
1717 E Smith Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $300
- See 1717 E Smith Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
620 Telegraph Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,452
- Price per square foot: $619
- See 620 Telegraph Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.