How much house $1 million buys you in Bellingham

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Bellingham. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

8 Southern Ct, Bellingham

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,076

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 8 Southern Ct, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1835 E Smith Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $998,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,866

- Price per square foot: $348

- See 1835 E Smith Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3860 Lindsay Ave, Bellingham

- Price: $998,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,108

- Price per square foot: $321

- See 3860 Lindsay Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com

104 Grand View Ln, Bellingham

- Price: $997,500

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,730

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 104 Grand View Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1416 Marietta Ave, Bellingham

- Price: $997,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $311

- See 1416 Marietta Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3884 Fort Bellingham Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,260

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 3884 Fort Bellingham Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3709 Bristol, Bellingham

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,914

- Price per square foot: $341

- See 3709 Bristol, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3451 Robertson Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,622

- Price per square foot: $379

- See 3451 Robertson Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

2815 Willis St, Bellingham

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,490

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 2815 Willis St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3506 S Grace Ln, Bellingham

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,409

- Price per square foot: $408

- See 3506 S Grace Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com

4256 Curtis Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $980,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,674

- Price per square foot: $366

- See 4256 Curtis Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1121 22nd St, Bellingham

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,957

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 1121 22nd St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3120 Tanglewood Ln, Bellingham

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,610

- Price per square foot: $373

- See 3120 Tanglewood Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com

4449 Northwest Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $515

- See 4449 Northwest Dr, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1103 Whidbey St, Bellingham

- Price: $959,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,904

- Price per square foot: $504

- See 1103 Whidbey St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3713 Bristol, Bellingham

- Price: $959,897

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,779

- Price per square foot: $345

- See 3713 Bristol, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1025 Granary Ave #404, Bellingham

- Price: $950,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,328

- Price per square foot: $715

- See 1025 Granary Ave #404, Bellingham on Redfin.com

693 Shultz Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $945,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,205

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 693 Shultz Dr, Bellingham on Redfin.com

5483 Noon Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $945,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $304

- See 5483 Noon Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

3216 Edwards St, Bellingham

- Price: $945,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,576

- Price per square foot: $366

- See 3216 Edwards St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1210 Birch St, Bellingham

- Price: $935,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,882

- Price per square foot: $496

- See 1210 Birch St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

2921 Haggin St, Bellingham

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,291

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 2921 Haggin St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

2600 H St, Bellingham

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,347

- Price per square foot: $394

- See 2600 H St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1008 Newton St, Bellingham

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,338

- Price per square foot: $395

- See 1008 Newton St, Bellingham on Redfin.com

911 Coronado Ave, Bellingham

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,677

- Price per square foot: $551

- See 911 Coronado Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com

500 Wilson Ave, Bellingham

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,636

- Price per square foot: $565

- See 500 Wilson Ave, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1025 Granary Ave #203, Bellingham

- Price: $925,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,509

- Price per square foot: $612

- See 1025 Granary Ave #203, Bellingham on Redfin.com

4530 Vacca Ln, Bellingham

- Price: $915,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,128

- Price per square foot: $429

- See 4530 Vacca Ln, Bellingham on Redfin.com

1717 E Smith Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $300

- See 1717 E Smith Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

620 Telegraph Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,452

- Price per square foot: $619

- See 620 Telegraph Rd, Bellingham on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.