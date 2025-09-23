How long do points stay on your driving record?

When you're convicted of a traffic violation, states that use a driver's license point system will add points to your driving record. The number of points varies depending on the severity of the offense. These points can impact your car insurance premiums and, if you accumulate too many, can lead to the suspension of your driver's license. In this article, CheapInsurance.com will explain how long these points stay on your record, and the impact they can have on your premiums and driving privileges.

How the Driver’s License Point System Works

A driver’s license point system, also known as a demerit system, is used by most states to track traffic violations and penalize repeat offenders. For each moving violation, a specific number of points is added to your permanent driving record. The more serious the offense, the more points you’ll receive. For example, a minor speeding ticket may result in one point, while a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) or reckless driving can result in multiple points.

It’s important to note that while most states use this system, not all do. The following states do not have a formal driver’s license point system:

Hawai'i

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Oregon

Rhode Island

Washington

Wyoming

How Long Do Points Stay on a Driving Record?

The duration that points remain on your driving record varies significantly by state and depends on the severity of the offense. While some minor violations may only stay on your record for three years, serious offenses like a DUI or hit-and-run can stay for up to 10 years.

Even after points are removed, the conviction itself may remain on your driving record, which can still be a factor for insurance companies.

Driver's License Point System: U.S. States

An up-to-date overview of the points system in all 50 states.

Removing Points From Your Driving Record

While points on your record will eventually expire, there are proactive steps you can take to have them removed or "masked." Many states allow drivers to attend a state-approved defensive driving or traffic school course. Successfully completing the course can result in the removal of points from a single traffic violation.

Key details about this option:

Most states limit how often you can use this option. For example, some states only allow you to attend traffic school to remove points once every 18 months.

This option is often not available for more severe violations, such as DUIs or reckless driving.

The course may also qualify you for a discount on your car insurance premium.

Some states also have point reduction programs that may allow you to remove points from your record for a fee or by maintaining a clean driving record for a certain period.

The Distinction Between Moving and Non-Moving Violations

Traffic violations are categorized into two primary types: moving and non-moving violations. This distinction is fundamental to how points are allocated.

Moving Violation: A moving violation is any breach of traffic law that occurs while the vehicle is in motion. These infractions directly relate to the operation of the vehicle and are the most common cause of points on a driving record. Examples include:

Reckless driving.

Speeding.

Illegal turns or lane changes.

Failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign or red light.

Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI).

At-fault accidents.

Running a red light.

Street racing.

Eluding or failing to yield to a law enforcement officer.

Failure to use turn signals.

Failure to yield the right-of-way.

Driving with broken headlights or taillights.

Operating a vehicle without a seatbelt.

Non-Moving Violation: A non-moving violation is a traffic law infraction that occurs while the vehicle is stationary. These typically result in a fine but do not lead to the accumulation of demerit points on a driving record. Examples include:

Parking in a restricted area, such as in front of a fire hydrant or in a no-parking zone.

Displaying an expired vehicle registration or insurance card.

Lack of valid registration or insurance.

Equipment violations like a broken taillight or an illegal exhaust system when the vehicle is not in motion.

How Driver’s License Points Are Calculated

The calculation of a driver’s license point total is based on the date the traffic violation occurred, not the date of conviction. Points are officially added to a driving record only after a driver is convicted of the offense. The total number of points is typically an aggregate of all violations and their associated points accumulated over a specific period, which in many states is the last 18 months.

Consequences of Accumulating Points on Your Driving Record

Receiving a traffic ticket, regardless of whether the violation was intentional, carries several negative consequences. These are the primary repercussions of accumulating points:

Increased Fines and Surcharges: Traffic violations can result in significant fines. Subsequent offenses may lead to higher fines and surcharges, which can persist for years, making future tickets more costly. Driver's License Suspension: This is a major consequence of accumulating too many points. When a driver reaches a certain point threshold, they are flagged as a high-risk driver, which can lead to the suspension of their license. In such cases, drivers may be required to obtain an SR-22 certificate to reinstate or maintain their driving privileges. An SR-22 is a form filed by an insurance company with the DMV, confirming that the driver has met the state's minimum liability auto insurance requirements. Higher Insurance Premiums: While insurance companies do not directly use the DMV's point system to calculate premiums, they do use the underlying driving record. A record with numerous violations and points signifies a high-risk driver, leading to a substantial increase in car insurance rates.

Checking Your Driving Record

A driver’s record, also known as a Motor Vehicle Report (MVR), is an essential document that details a driver’s history. To check your MVR, you must go through your state’s local DMV or licensing agency. This can usually be done in person, online, or via mail. A fee is typically associated with obtaining this report, ranging from $2 to $25, depending on the state.

The MVR provides a comprehensive overview of your driving history, including:

Driver's license status and classifications.

DUI/DWI convictions.

Total points accumulated.

Fines and citations.

Moving violation convictions.

Traffic accidents.

Completion of safe driving or defensive driving courses.

Beyond the MVR, insurance companies also use other reports to assess risk and determine premiums:

Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (C.L.U.E.) Report: This report is a database that tracks a driver's past insurance claims, including the date, type, and amount paid for each claim. Insurers use this information to evaluate a driver's risk profile.

This report is a database that tracks a driver's past insurance claims, including the date, type, and amount paid for each claim. Insurers use this information to evaluate a driver's risk profile. Insurance Score: This is a numerical risk assessment derived from a variety of factors, including a driver's MVR, credit history, and location. It helps insurance companies price premiums accurately based on the driver's risk.

Reducing Points and Improving Your Driving Record

The duration points remain on a record varies. Minor violation points may stay for up to five years, while serious offenses can remain for 10 years or longer. Several proactive steps can be taken to reduce or manage points:

Challenge the Ticket: If you believe a ticket was issued in error, you have the right to challenge it in court. This often requires legal counsel and evidence to prove your innocence, as the burden of proof is on the driver.

Attend Traffic or Defensive Driving School: In many states, attending an approved traffic or defensive driving course can lead to a reduction in points on your record. Upon completion and passing a final exam, a certificate is issued that can be submitted to the DMV.

Regular Vehicle Maintenance: Maintaining your vehicle is a preventative measure against non-moving violations. Regularly check and ensure the proper function of your:

Lights: Headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn signals.

Headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn signals. Tires: Check for adequate tread depth and even wear.

Check for adequate tread depth and even wear. Windshields: Inspect for cracks or chips that could be cited as a violation.

Practice Safe Driving Habits: Remaining a vigilant and safe driver is the most effective way to avoid accumulating points. This includes adhering to speed limits, avoiding distractions, and being aware of your surroundings. Attending a defensive driving course can enhance these skills.

The Role of Defensive Driving

Defensive driving is a proactive approach to driving that involves anticipating potential hazards and the mistakes of other drivers. Techniques learned in a defensive driving course can reduce the risk of collisions, save on fuel and maintenance costs, and, in many states, help remove points from a driving record.

After completing a certified defensive driving course and passing the final exam, a certificate is provided. This certificate can then be submitted to the DMV to have points removed from your record. It is important to note that the rules for point reduction vary significantly by state, and not all states offer this program. It’s essential to check with your local DMV to understand the specific requirements and benefits of a defensive driving course in your area.

