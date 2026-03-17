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How gas prices have changed in Seattle in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Seattle by the numbers

- Gas current price: $5.11

--- Washington average: $4.92

- Week change: +$0.30 (+6.2%)

- Year change: +$0.82 (+19.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.69 (6/17/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.14

- Week change: +$0.51 (+9.0%)

- Year change: +$1.57 (+34.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.58 (6/30/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71