How gas prices have changed in Seattle in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.
Seattle by the numbers
- Gas current price: $5.11
--- Washington average: $4.92
- Week change: +$0.30 (+6.2%)
- Year change: +$0.82 (+19.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.69 (6/17/22)
- Diesel current price: $6.14
- Week change: +$0.51 (+9.0%)
- Year change: +$1.57 (+34.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.58 (6/30/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03
#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04
#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.65
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.68
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.69
#2. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.70
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.71