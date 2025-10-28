The highest-value homes in Spokane

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Spokane's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 6008 W Lookout Mountain Ln, Spokane, WA 99208

- Approximate home value: $5,880,734

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,736

#2. 612 W Sumner Ave, Spokane, WA 99204

- Approximate home value: $5,863,890

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 18,913

#3. 13903 N Riverbluff Ln, Spokane, WA 99208

- Approximate home value: $4,663,794

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 7,034

#4. 312 S Woodlawn Ln, Spokane, WA 99216

- Approximate home value: $4,615,940

- Beds: 24

- Baths: 16

- Square feet: 2,910

#5. 7525 S Regal Rd, Spokane, WA 99223

- Approximate home value: $4,379,769

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 10,788

#6. 13703 N Riverbluff Ln, Spokane, WA 99208

- Approximate home value: $4,318,150

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 8,518

#7. 4707 E Jamieson Rd, Spokane, WA 99223

- Approximate home value: $3,777,801

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 816

#8. 12411 N Vistawood Ct, Spokane, WA 99218

- Approximate home value: $3,759,746

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 7,204

#9. 5813 S Park Ln, Spokane, WA 99223

- Approximate home value: $3,581,743

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#10. 1414 W Ballard Rd, Spokane, WA 99208

- Approximate home value: $3,548,178

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.