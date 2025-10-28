The highest-value homes in Kennewick

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Kennewick's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 32224 S 944 Pr Se, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Approximate home value: $5,624,638

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 14,558

- See 32224 S 944 Pr Se, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#2. 100821 E Brandon Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Approximate home value: $4,134,274

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 13,224

- See 100821 E Brandon Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#3. 12103 Cottonwood Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Approximate home value: $3,234,169

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 12103 Cottonwood Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#4. 1013 N Neel St, Kennewick, WA 99336

- Approximate home value: $3,217,508

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 1013 N Neel St, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

#5. 2110 S Rainier St, Kennewick, WA 99337

- Approximate home value: $3,048,903

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 2110 S Rainier St, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

#6. 110209 E Windward Ln, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Approximate home value: $2,664,808

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 3,954

- See 110209 E Windward Ln, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#7. 6970 W 22Nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Approximate home value: $2,572,023

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 0.5

- Square feet: 4,667

- See 6970 W 22Nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#8. 5005 S Ely St, Kennewick, WA 99337

- Approximate home value: $2,453,345

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 7,794

- See 5005 S Ely St, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.