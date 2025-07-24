Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Washington.

#39. Whitman County

- Median household income: $52,893

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 28.8%

#38. Ferry County

- Median household income: $54,650

- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 23.9%

#37. Wahkiakum County

- Median household income: $57,091

- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 23.6%

#36. Okanogan County

- Median household income: $60,293

- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.0%

#35. Pacific County

- Median household income: $62,350

- Households earning over $100k: 30.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.4%

#34. Garfield County

- Median household income: $62,411

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.5%

#33. Grays Harbor County

- Median household income: $63,539

- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.1%

#32. Pend Oreille County

- Median household income: $63,750

- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.5%

#31. Adams County

- Median household income: $65,042

- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#30. Stevens County

- Median household income: $67,405

- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.2%

#29. Clallam County

- Median household income: $67,999

- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.6%

#28. Yakima County

- Median household income: $68,015

- Households earning over $100k: 29.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.4%

#27. Asotin County

- Median household income: $69,107

- Households earning over $100k: 31.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.6%

#26. Lewis County

- Median household income: $69,690

- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.8%

#25. Kittitas County

- Median household income: $69,928

- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.5%

#24. Klickitat County

- Median household income: $70,400

- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.1%

#23. Grant County

- Median household income: $71,115

- Households earning over $100k: 31.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.2%

#22. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $71,143

- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.4%

#21. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $71,227

- Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.6%

#20. Columbia County

- Median household income: $71,528

- Households earning over $100k: 37.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.7%

#19. Walla Walla County

- Median household income: $72,212

- Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.7%

#18. Cowlitz County

- Median household income: $72,932

- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.0%

#17. Spokane County

- Median household income: $73,513

- Households earning over $100k: 35.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.4%

#16. Chelan County

- Median household income: $78,306

- Households earning over $100k: 37.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.2%

#15. Mason County

- Median household income: $78,359

- Households earning over $100k: 38.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.4%

#14. Douglas County

- Median household income: $80,374

- Households earning over $100k: 38.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.1%

#13. Whatcom County

- Median household income: $80,989

- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.9%

#12. Franklin County

- Median household income: $82,755

- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.3%

#11. San Juan County

- Median household income: $83,682

- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.6%

#10. Skagit County

- Median household income: $85,474

- Households earning over $100k: 42.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.5%

#9. Benton County

- Median household income: $87,316

- Households earning over $100k: 43.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.4%

#8. Island County

- Median household income: $88,358

- Households earning over $100k: 43.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.7%

#7. Skamania County

- Median household income: $90,085

- Households earning over $100k: 43.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.5%

#6. Thurston County

- Median household income: $93,985

- Households earning over $100k: 46.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.3%

#5. Clark County

- Median household income: $94,948

- Households earning over $100k: 47.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.4%

#4. Pierce County

- Median household income: $96,632

- Households earning over $100k: 48.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.6%

#3. Kitsap County

- Median household income: $98,546

- Households earning over $100k: 49.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.8%

#2. Snohomish County

- Median household income: $107,982

- Households earning over $100k: 54.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.1%

#1. King County

- Median household income: $122,148

- Households earning over $100k: 58.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.4%