The impacts of wildfire smoke on your health

Watch out for wildfire smoke. That’s the warning from health experts as we start to see more wildfires erupt this season.

So, how risky is wildfire smoke when it comes to breathing? KIRO 7’s Ranji Sinha spoke to a doctor and the American Lung Association about the issue for the latest Healthier Together.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield says that an expanding wildfire season is a reality we are getting used to in Washington State.

“Wildfire we’ve become a bit desensitized because again it’s happening every year, but this is such a big deal,” Dr. Saint Clair says.

Wildfires cause evacuations, damage property, and can put a strain on resources. But the smoke also poses a health risk, creating pollutants as fine particulate matter, according to Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association (ALA).

Nyssen says many people are not taking the health risks from wildfire smoke as seriously as they should, which includes her own family sometimes.

“My mom lives in Eastern Washington, and I was in my car going to visit her, and I smelled the smoke in the air. I couldn’t see it, but I could smell it,” she says. “When I got there I said ‘Gosh, mom, can you smell that smoke in the air?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, but I was out for my morning walk, and watering my plants and all these things’ … I said mom you shouldn’t be out when you smell smoke in the air.”

The American Lung Association says those fine particles that make up wildfire smoke are so small they’re no larger than the diameter of your hair. They say these particles can get into our lungs and bloodstream.

The particles can trigger asthma, heart attacks, strokes, and other health concerns. Particle pollution is associated with certain cancers, dementia, and adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes.

“It can go deep into our lungs, and some of the smaller particles can go directly into the bloodstream, where those particles travel throughout the body, causing inflammation and harm,” says Nyssen.

Dr. Saint Clair fears that when fires come early in the season, the health risks come with them.

“Unfortunately, fires will continue throughout the summer, especially since it’s forecast to be hot. It’s important for us to do our part to minimize those wildfires.”

Fires in other states and Canada have sent smoke into Washington State, so health officials are always urging people at risk to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) regularly.

Nyssen says the info is easy to access and that people at risk should keep track.

“The elderly, pregnant women, people who work outdoors, and people who have cardiovascular disease or respiratory disease. And then also our children. Our children’s lungs continue to develop into their teens. Any time you’re exposing young lungs to bad air, it can really have harmful effects on those lungs, and can prevent them from developing into healthy adult lungs,” Nyssen says.

Health experts with the American Lung Association say the following can help limit your exposure to wildfire smoke:

If you exercise outside, move it inside.

Seal your home when there’s smoke and ash in the air.

Get air purifiers if you have health risks and want to clear the air in your home.

Nyssen also says people should designate a room in the interior of your home as a clean air room during fire season.

She says in the best case scenario the room should have no doors or windows but can house an air purifier and essentially be a clean air room refuge when wildfire smoke is in the air.

©2025 Cox Media Group