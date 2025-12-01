Evanescence to stop in Washington for 2026 World Tour

Evanescence just announced two stops in Washington on their upcoming 2026 World Tour.

The award-winning rock band will play the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn on July 23. Evanescence will play the Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield the day prior.

This is their first worldwide headlining tour in four years.

Spiritbox and Nova Twins will open on the North American leg.

“This year has been so inspiring in so many ways, creating so much new music, playing some bucket-list shows, and working with so many artists that give us life. We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans,” frontwoman Amy Lee said.

The band is comprised of Amy Lee, Troy McLawhorn, Will Hunt, Tim McCord, and Emma Anzai.

To date, Evanescence has released a total of five studio albums.

The band’s 2003 record Fallen is holding steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century, ranking just behind Lady Gaga’s The Fame and ahead of Coldplay’s A Rush of Blood to the Head.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, December 2 at 8 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m.

Evanescence and Spiritbox presales begin at 12 p.m. on December 2.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. at evanescence.com.

Evanescence 2026 World Tour Dates:

6/11/26 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/12/26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/14/26 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/15/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

6/17/26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/18/26 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/20/26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

6/21/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/23/26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/24/26 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

6/26/26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/27/26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

6/29/26 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre

6/30/26 Montréal, QC Centre Bell

7/8/26 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/9/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/11/26 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

7/12/26 Kansas City, MO Riverside Amphitheatre

7/14/26 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

7/15/26 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/17/26 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/20/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/22/26 Ridgefield, WA Cascades Amphitheater

7/23/26 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

7/25/26 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/28/26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30/26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/1/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/2/26 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/8/26 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

9/10/26 Manchester, UK Co-op Live

9/11/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/13/26 London, UK The O2

9/16/26 Brussels, BE Forest National

9/17/26 Paris, FR Accor Arena

9/19/26 Frankfurt, DE Congress Center Messe Frankfurt - Festhalle

9/20/26 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhallen Dortmund

9/22/26 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

9/23/26 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

9/25/26 Berlin, DE Velodrom

9/26/26 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

9/28/26 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

9/29/26 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion Zurich

10/1/26 Barcelona, ES Palau Olimpic Badalona

10/2/26 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

10/4/26 Lisbon, PT MEO Arena

10/26/26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

