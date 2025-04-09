Dozens enter Washington State Capitol, protesting budget cuts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dozens of protesters made their way into the Washington State Capitol building on Wednesday.

The group, called Workers Strike Back, posted video of their movement on social media platform ‘X.’

“No cuts! No furloughs! Strike, strike, strike,” the group shouted.

The protest is in response to Governor Bob Ferguson’s plan for $7 billion in budget cuts over the next four years.

The cuts would reduce state payrolls, institute furlough days, and more.

“We are demanding ZERO in cuts and major TAXES ON THE RICH instead,” the group stated. “We need a real strategy to fight back that can defeat the bosses, including mass strike action and mass protests.”

Earlier this month, Democrats in the state House and Senate each passed operating budgets with steep tax increases. However, Gov. Ferguson said he was rejecting them both.

Gov. Ferguson also stated that a wealth tax would likely be challenged in court.

“We do have a system that is not fair, that is too aggressive. That’s a fact,” Ferguson said, “So I’m open to ways that solve it, but we have to do it in a way that is thoughtful.”

The budget proposals also included property tax increases and a payroll tax on large Washington businesses. The governor declined to take a position on either.

The Washington legislative session is scheduled to end on April 27.

According to Washington State Patrol, about 40 to 50 protesters entered the capitol building.

There was no damage and troopers say no arrests were made.





