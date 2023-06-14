‘I don’t feel safe in Bremerton,’ man jumped by group of teens and viciously attacked

BREMERTON, Wash. — It’s been almost a week since a Bremerton man was jumped by a group of teens and beaten repeatedly. According to Eveie Godino, her husband Alex was driving around Sunday when he stumbled upon a car show at Gordon Field. She says once he was leaving the show and walking to his car, he was jumped by a group of 8 to 10 teenagers.

“They took his wallet. They took his wedding band off of his finger and they took his shoes off his feet,” Godino said.

She says her husband told her he was hit in the back of the head and immediately hit the ground. She says the teens repeatedly hit Alex, stabbed him, and dragged him 20 feet across the parking lot. She says his head was also repeatedly slammed into the car.

“His skin is covered in road rash where they drug him for 20 feet,’ Godino said.

“And for 30 minutes, they beat his head into the side of his car,” Godino said.

She says her two dogs were also inside the car when the attack happened. And after the teens were able to get her husband’s keys, her German Shepard Mali Moot Sally was also attacked. She believes the dogs scared off the teens and woke up Alex, then her husband called 911. He was then taken to St. Michael’s Hospital. She says the list of her husband’s injuries is extensive.

“And when I was washing his hair, he had nail prints and bruises where somebody was holding his head and smashing it into the side of the car,” Godino said.

She says both Alex and Sally are on several medications right now and that Alex will be out of work for a few weeks. And while this has been a traumatic experience for both her husband and dog, Eevie is also having a hard time coping.

“Every time I am sit down and I have to fill out insurance paperwork, hospital paperwork, and I have to rewrite and rewrite what happened and I walked into the hospital and saw him, that’s still with me,” Godino said.

But she knows the mental and emotional pain her husband is feeling will last a long time.

“Because every time he wakes up, that’s the first thing he tells. He says he just feels his head hitting the car over and over and over,” Godino said.

She says her husband has already talked about moving after this. She says when Alex served in the Navy, he was stationed all over the country, including Washington, and said he loved the state and wanted to live there. But she says what happened on Sunday has changed their entire perspective.

“I don’t feel safe in Bremerton,” Godino said.

She has filed a report with Bremerton Police and is urging anyone with any information to come forward. She also received several tips on who these teens might be after her friends and family posted about the attack on social media. But with these tips, she worries Bremerton Police aren’t taking this investigation seriously.

“The police are dragging their feet. Every time that I have called to give these tips or when someone else is calling in these tips, I don’t hear anything. For sometimes 24 hours,” Godino said.





©2023 Cox Media Group