Popular airline to enforce new, strict check-in policy

United Airlines has announced that all passengers on domestic flights will now be required to complete a check-in list at least 45 minutes before departure.

Failing to check in by the deadline could result in being denied boarding, USA Today reported.

The new policy applies to all travelers, regardless of checked baggage.The airline’s previous policy allowed passengers without luggage to check in up to 30 minutes before takeoff.

A United spokesperson said the change offers “greater consistency for our customers” and aligns with the check-in procedures used by most other major carriers, according to USA Today.

While the general advice for domestic air travel is to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure, the new 45-minute check-in cutoff serves as a reminder for passengers to allow extra time to avoid any last-minute issues.

Travelers can find full details about United’s check-in policies on the airline’s website.

