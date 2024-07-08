Two of the nation's extra-low-cost airlines, Frontier and Spirit, have announced added value "improvements" for customers. Both of these airlines don't have the best reputation for on-time performance or pre- and post-customer service.

Frontier and Spirit Announce Enhancements, Improvements in 2024

Let’s take a look at the new benefits from each airline.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier announced the "New Frontier" in a May 17 press release.

Upfront pricing and options: Clearly defined fare levels — Business, Premium, Economy and Basic — are presented at the start of the booking process.

No change fees: Zero change or cancellation fees for Economy, Premium, and Business customers. There is still a fee for Basic Fare customers.

Expanded customer benefits: Flight credit expiration extended to 12 months, enhanced live phone support, and more.

Frontier is reintroducing live phone support for customers within 24 hours of their flight or those with Elite status. Frontier has yet to bring back a customer service callback service for other inquiries. (It’s “coming soon.”)

The app and website are being tweaked to provide more frequent SMS and email flight updates on travel days.

Frontier offers customers four fare purchase options. You can mix/match categories on your round-trip purchase:

Business: UpFront Plus seating with additional space with a guaranteed empty middle seat at the front of the aircraft. Fares include a carry-on bag, two checked bags with an increased 50-pound weight allowance, and first-to-board priority boarding (Board First) and guaranteed overhead bin space.

UpFront Plus seating with additional space with a guaranteed empty middle seat at the front of the aircraft. Fares include a carry-on bag, two checked bags with an increased 50-pound weight allowance, and first-to-board priority boarding (Board First) and guaranteed overhead bin space. Premium: Premium seat assignment (subject to availability), a carry-on bag, first-to-board priority boarding and guaranteed overhead bin space.

Premium seat assignment (subject to availability), a carry-on bag, first-to-board priority boarding and guaranteed overhead bin space. Economy: Bring aboard one carry-on bag and include a standard seat assignment.

Bring aboard one carry-on bag and include a standard seat assignment. Basic: Bring aboard one personal item. All other options are a la carte.

These new pricing choices are only available for tickets purchased at FlyFrontier.com, but will be available to book on Frontier's mobile app "soon." Frontier also offers a new 'For Less' price guarantee. I don't find all of the restrictions worth the 2,500 Frontier Miles, but here are the details.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit announced changes to elevate the "guest experience with new enhanced benefits" in a June 4 press release.

No change or cancel fees: Zero fees to change or cancel but a fare difference may apply. Pay the fare difference or receive a credit for future travel if the new trip is less expensive.

Increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds.

Extended future travel credit vouchers expiration to 12 months.

New purchase option: Big Front Seat Bundle includes extra legroom (and no middle seat) shortcut boarding, seat selection and one personal item and one carry-on bag.

Most of your FAQs about Spirit are answered here. Learn more about where you can fly and fare deals at Spirit 101.

Will these enhancements make a difference when you book a future flight? Share your thoughts in our Clark.com Community.

