192,000 play kitchens recalled for strangulation risks

Backyard Kids is recalling a play kitchen because of strangulation risks.

The recall involves about 192,000 Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens.

It was issued on July 31.

According to a release from the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, a child’s clothing could get caught on the hooks meant to hold the pans if they climb on top of the counter.

About two years ago, a young child in Oregon was asphyxiated after his shirt got caught on one of the hooks while climbing and crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen, where the toy kitchen accessories are held. The child was unable to rescue himself and died from strangulation and asphyxia.

The company filed for bankruptcy last year but is providing free replacement hooks for concerned families.

The play kitchens were sold online at KidKraft.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from 2018 through July 2025 for between $120 and $270.

