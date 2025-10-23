Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. October 1930

- Average temperature: 44.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35°F

- Total precipitation: 3.18"

#8. October 2009 (tie)

- Average temperature: 44.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.5°F

- Total precipitation: 5.57"

#8. October 1913 (tie)

- Average temperature: 44.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.96"

#7. October 1984

- Average temperature: 43.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 34.3°F

- Total precipitation: 4.08"

#6. October 1949

- Average temperature: 43.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.46"

#5. October 1912

- Average temperature: 43.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 34.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.83"

#4. October 1946

- Average temperature: 43.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 34°F

- Total precipitation: 4.31"

#3. October 1919

- Average temperature: 43.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.14"

#2. October 2019

- Average temperature: 42.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.79"

#1. October 1905

- Average temperature: 41.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.2°F

- Total precipitation: 5.34"