yul38885 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Aprils in Washington since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. April 1982 (tie)

- Average temperature: 41.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.69"

#9. April 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 41.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 49.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.2°F

- Total precipitation: 5.13"

#8. April 1970

- Average temperature: 41.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.03"

#7. April 1967

- Average temperature: 41°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.98"

#4. April 2022 (tie)

- Average temperature: 40.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.49"

#4. April 1975 (tie)

- Average temperature: 40.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.27"

#4. April 1972 (tie)

- Average temperature: 40.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.9°F

- Total precipitation: 4.08"

#3. April 2008

- Average temperature: 40.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.29"

#2. April 2011

- Average temperature: 40.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 49.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31°F

- Total precipitation: 4.67"

#1. April 1955

- Average temperature: 39.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 49.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.5°F

- Total precipitation: 4.44"