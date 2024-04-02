Bureau of Land Management expands Yakima Canyon lands near Ellensburg

The Federal Bureau of Land Management announced today that they have aqcuired several parcels of land in the Yakima River Canyon south of Ellensburg, adding to recreational space and habitat.

According to a press release from the BLM, the additional 647 acres was made possible by their Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Western Rivers Conservancy. This land adds to the 9,000 acres of public land that the BLM already manages in the Yakima River Canyon

The BLM’s Wenatchee Field Manager Curtis Bryan says that ““Incorporating this property empowers BLM to manage the land for multiple uses, including recreation and conservation, and maintain the health and diversity of the landscapes to benefit local wildlife.”

The BLM will be working on preparing the additional acreage for public access this spring, while working with local organizations and the public to evaluate future long term planning for its use.

















[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]













[SIGN UP: KIRO 7 Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group