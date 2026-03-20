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Biggest plays in Seattle Mariners history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Seattle Mariners history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#4. October 08, 1995 (ALDS2 Gm 5)

- Score: down 5-4 (11th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Ground Ball thru SS-2B); J. Cora to 3B

- cWPA: 7.86%

#3. October 17, 2025 (ALCS Gm 5)

- Score: down 2-1 (8th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: TOR

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF Line)

- cWPA: 7.87%

#2. October 08, 1995 (ALDS2 Gm 5)

- Score: down 5-4 (11th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Double to LF (Line Drive); J. Cora Scores; K. Griffey Scores

- cWPA: 8.12%

#1. October 13, 1995 (ALCS Gm 3)

- Score: tied 2-2 (11th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep CF-RF); J. Cora Scores; T. Martinez Scores

- cWPA: 9.08%