Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#25. Curtis Senior High School
- Location: University Place School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,349 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#24. Kamiak High School
- Location: Mukilteo School District, WA
- Enrollment: 2,250 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#23. Vashon Island High School
- Location: Vashon Island School District, WA
- Enrollment: 509 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#22. Inglemoor High School
- Location: Northshore School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,542 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#21. Lincoln High School
- Location: Seattle Public Schools, WA
- Enrollment: 1,653 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#20. Garfield High School
- Location: Seattle Public Schools, WA
- Enrollment: 1,642 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#19. Bainbridge High School
- Location: Bainbridge Island School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,232 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#18. Roosevelt High School
- Location: Seattle Public Schools, WA
- Enrollment: 1,541 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#17. Liberty Senior High School
- Location: Issaquah School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,476 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#16. Lake Washington High School
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 2,015 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#15. Sammamish High School
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,275 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#14. Interlake High School
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,543 (1543:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#13. North Creek High School
- Location: Northshore School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,781 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#12. Issaquah High School
- Location: Issaquah School District, WA
- Enrollment: 2,412 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#11. Skyline High School
- Location: Issaquah School District, WA
- Enrollment: 2,170 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. Bellevue High School
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,517 (1517:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#9. Woodinville High School
- Location: Northshore School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,621 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#8. Redmond High School
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 2,218 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#7. Mercer Island High School
- Location: Mercer Island School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,524 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#6. Raisbeck Aviation High School
- Location: Highline School District, WA
- Enrollment: 405 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#5. Eastlake High School
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 2,349 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. International Community School
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 405 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#3. International School
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 593 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#2. Newport High School
- Location: Bellevue School District, WA
- Enrollment: 1,726 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#1. Tesla STEM High School
- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA
- Enrollment: 609 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.