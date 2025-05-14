Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Curtis Senior High School

- Location: University Place School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,349 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Kamiak High School

- Location: Mukilteo School District, WA

- Enrollment: 2,250 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Vashon Island High School

- Location: Vashon Island School District, WA

- Enrollment: 509 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Inglemoor High School

- Location: Northshore School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,542 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Lincoln High School

- Location: Seattle Public Schools, WA

- Enrollment: 1,653 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Garfield High School

- Location: Seattle Public Schools, WA

- Enrollment: 1,642 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Bainbridge High School

- Location: Bainbridge Island School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,232 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Roosevelt High School

- Location: Seattle Public Schools, WA

- Enrollment: 1,541 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Liberty Senior High School

- Location: Issaquah School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,476 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Lake Washington High School

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 2,015 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Sammamish High School

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,275 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Interlake High School

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,543 (1543:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. North Creek High School

- Location: Northshore School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,781 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Issaquah High School

- Location: Issaquah School District, WA

- Enrollment: 2,412 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Skyline High School

- Location: Issaquah School District, WA

- Enrollment: 2,170 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Bellevue High School

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,517 (1517:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Woodinville High School

- Location: Northshore School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,621 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Redmond High School

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 2,218 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Mercer Island High School

- Location: Mercer Island School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,524 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Raisbeck Aviation High School

- Location: Highline School District, WA

- Enrollment: 405 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Eastlake High School

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 2,349 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. International Community School

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 405 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. International School

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 593 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Newport High School

- Location: Bellevue School District, WA

- Enrollment: 1,726 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Tesla STEM High School

- Location: Lake Washington School District, WA

- Enrollment: 609 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.