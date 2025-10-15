Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL's greatest talents trace their roots back to Washington.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in Washington. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in Washington have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#49. Jermaine Kearse (WR) (tie)

- City: Lakewood

- Years played: 2012-2018 (4 years as starter)

- Games played: 99

- Weighted career value: 27

#49. Kevin Sargent (T) (tie)

- City: Bremerton

- Years played: 1992-1998 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 73

- Weighted career value: 27

#46. Dave Browning (DE) (tie)

- City: Spokane

- Years played: 1978-1983 (4 years as starter)

- Games played: 77

- Weighted career value: 28

#46. Jesse Davis (T) (tie)

- City: Asotin

- Years played: 2017-2023 (3 years as starter)

- Games played: 95

- Weighted career value: 28

#46. Johnny Hekker (P) (tie)

- City: Bothell

- Years played: 2012-2024 (2 years as starter)

- Games played: 212

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 28

#45. Anthony Davis (ROLB)

- City: Kennewick

- Years played: 1993-2000 (3 years as starter)

- Games played: 106

- Weighted career value: 29

#42. Dan Doornink (RB) (tie)

- City: Yakima

- Years played: 1978-1985 (4 years as starter)

- Games played: 104

- Weighted career value: 30

#42. Dave Pear (NT) (tie)

- City: Vancouver

- Years played: 1975-1980 (4 years as starter)

- Games played: 79

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 30

#42. Greg Sampson (T) (tie)

- City: Bellingham

- Years played: 1972-1978 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 93

- Weighted career value: 30

#39. George Yarno (G) (tie)

- City: Spokane

- Years played: 1979-1989 (4 years as starter)

- Games played: 136

- Weighted career value: 31

#39. Rian Lindell (K) (tie)

- City: Vancouver

- Years played: 2000-2013

- Games played: 212

- Weighted career value: 31

#39. Rick DeMulling (G) (tie)

- City: Cheney

- Years played: 2001-2007 (3 years as starter)

- Games played: 81

- Weighted career value: 31

#37. Danny Shelton (DT) (tie)

- City: Auburn

- Years played: 2015-2022 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 101

- Weighted career value: 33

#37. Roy Miller (DT) (tie)

- City: Fort Lewis

- Years played: 2009-2017 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 119

- Weighted career value: 33

#36. John Yarno (C)

- City: Spokane

- Years played: 1977-1982 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 74

- Weighted career value: 35

#34. Marc Wilson (QB) (tie)

- City: Bremerton

- Years played: 1980-1990 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 126

- Weighted career value: 36

#34. Michael Jackson (LB) (tie)

- City: Pasco

- Years played: 1979-1986 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 105

- Weighted career value: 36

#33. Desmond Trufant (CB)

- City: Tacoma

- Years played: 2013-2021 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 113

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 37

#32. Ray Horton (DB)

- City: Tacoma

- Years played: 1983-1992 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 147

- Weighted career value: 38

#30. Kaleb McGary (OL) (tie)

- City: Battle Ground

- Years played: 2019-2024 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 93

- Weighted career value: 39

#30. Ryan Longwell (K) (tie)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1997-2012

- Games played: 240

- Weighted career value: 39

#28. Anthony Newman (DB) (tie)

- City: Bellingham

- Years played: 1988-1999 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 178

- Weighted career value: 40

#28. Tyler Brayton (DE) (tie)

- City: Richland

- Years played: 2003-2011 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 141

- Weighted career value: 40

#27. Kurt Schulz (DB)

- City: Wenatchee

- Years played: 1992-2001 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 129

- Weighted career value: 42

#25. Ed Simmons (T) (tie)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1987-1997 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 142

- Weighted career value: 43

#25. Ray Pinney (T) (tie)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1976-1987 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 125

- Weighted career value: 43

#24. Russ Francis (TE)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1975-1988 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 167

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 46

#21. Dave Osborn (RB) (tie)

- City: Everett

- Years played: 1965-1976 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 143

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 48

#21. Jason Hanson (K) (tie)

- City: Spokane

- Years played: 1992-2012

- Games played: 327

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 48

#21. Jonathan Stewart (RB) (tie)

- City: Fort Lewis

- Years played: 2008-2018 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 134

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 48

#20. Marcus Trufant (DB)

- City: Tacoma

- Years played: 2003-2012 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 136

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 49

#18. Benji Olson (G) (tie)

- City: Bremerton

- Years played: 1998-2007 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 152

- Weighted career value: 55

#18. Carl Ekern (LB) (tie)

- City: Richland

- Years played: 1976-1988 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 166

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 55

#17. Terry Metcalf (RB)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1973-1981 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 81

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 57

#16. Budda Baker (FS)

- City: Bellevue

- Years played: 2017-2024 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 122

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 58

#13. Chuck Allen (LB) (tie)

- City: Cle Elum

- Years played: 1961-1972 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 144

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 60

#13. Cooper Kupp (WR) (tie)

- City: Yakima

- Years played: 2017-2024 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 104

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 60

#13. Don Mosebar (C) (tie)

- City: Yakima

- Years played: 1983-1994 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 173

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 60

#12. Brian Habib (G)

- City: Ellensburg

- Years played: 1989-1999 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 174

- Weighted career value: 61

#11. Eric Metcalf (RB)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1989-2002 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 179

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 64

#10. David DeCastro (G)

- City: Bellevue

- Years played: 2012-2020 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 125

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 69

#9. Jon Kitna (QB)

- City: Tacoma

- Years played: 1997-2011 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 141

- Weighted career value: 73

#8. Corey Dillon (RB)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1997-2006 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 150

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 74

#7. Chris Chandler (QB)

- City: Everett

- Years played: 1988-2004 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 180

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 77

#6. James Hasty (DB)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1988-2001 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 206

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 81

#5. Karl Mecklenburg (LB)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 1983-1994 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 180

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 93

#4. Alex Smith (QB)

- City: Seattle

- Years played: 2005-2020 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 174

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 98

#3. Drew Bledsoe (QB)

- City: Ellensburg

- Years played: 1993-2006 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 194

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 105

#2. Brian Urlacher (LB)

- City: Pasco

- Years played: 2000-2012 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 182

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 119

#1. John Elway (QB)

- City: Port Angeles

- Years played: 1983-1998 (16 years as starter)

- Games played: 234

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- Weighted career value: 140