Bellevue police ask for community help after strong-arm robbery in Factoria

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are asking for help from the public after a 68-year-old woman was attacked and robbed Sunday morning in the Factoria area.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to reports of a robbery in the 3900 block of Factoria Square Mall SE. The victim told officers she was approached by two people in a gray SUV who asked for directions. When she declined an offer of cash they tried to give her, the suspects allegedly shoved her to the ground and ripped a necklace from her neck before driving off.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Bellevue Fire Department medics and did not require a hospital stay.

Know anything? Report it here to Bellevue PD

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or has information about the suspects to call the Bellevue Police Department’s non-emergency number at 425-577-5656 or email bellevuepd@bellevuewa.gov.

The department also urged community members, especially seniors, to use caution when approached by strangers. Police recommend traveling in groups, avoiding interactions with unknown drivers, declining unsolicited gifts, and remaining alert. Anyone who feels unsafe is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

