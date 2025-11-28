1 National Guard member shot in D.C. dies from injuries, Trump says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A National Guard servicemember who was shot on duty in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday has died.

The Guard members, who have been identified as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition after Wednesday’s shooting that happened just blocks from the White House.

According to President Donald Trump, Beckstrom died from her injuries on Thanksgiving.

On X, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey wrote:

“A few moments ago, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom passed away from the injuries sustained during yesterday’s horrific shooting. This is not the result we hoped for, but it is the result we all feared.

Sarah served with courage, extraordinary resolve, and an unwavering sense of duty to her state and to her nation. She answered the call to serve, stepped forward willingly, and carried out her mission with the strength and character that define the very best of the West Virginia National Guard.

Today, we honor her bravery and her sacrifice as we mourn the loss of a young woman who gave everything she had in defense of others. We will forever hold her family, her friends, and her fellow Guardsmen in our prayers as they grieve what no family should ever have to bear.”

Amid the chaos of the shooting on Wednesday, Gov. Morrisey said both soldiers died, but had to walk back that statement, saying his office was “receiving conflicting reports” about their condition.

Beckstrom’s father said she had “mortal wounds.”

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

Video reviewed by investigators showed the assailant “came around the corner” and immediately started firing at the troops, according to Jeffery Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief.

At least one Guard member exchanged gunfire with the shooter, a law enforcement official said. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Troops ran over and held down the shooter, Carroll said, and he was taken into custody. Authorities believe he was the only gunman.

Lakanwal has ties to Bellingham, and immigrated to Washington in 2021.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

