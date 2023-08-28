KIRO7′s Pro Football Challenge Official Rules

All City fence CO. 2023 season PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

The All City Fence Co. 2023 Pro Football Challenge is sponsored by KIRO TV, Inc. (“Sponsor”), as part of the 2023 Pro Football Challenge, sponsored by Audience LLC (the “National Contest”). By entering the KIRO-7 Pro Football Challenge, each eligible participant will also be entered into the National Contest and must agree to its Official Rules, attached hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated by reference. Where otherwise unspecified, references to “Contest” shall apply to both the KIRO-7 Contest (defined below) and the National Contest.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KIRO-7 Pro Football Challenge (the “KIRO-7 Contest”) is open to residents of the State of Washington who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry.

Employees of Sponsor, CMG Media Corporation, All City Fence Co., Audience, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

3. How to Enter . The KIRO-7 Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (“PST”) on August 31, 2023, and end at 11:59 p.m. PST on January 8, 2024 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the KIRO-7 Contest.

Enter by visiting the KIRO-7 Pro Football Challenge Contest official registration page at www.kiro7.com/contest s and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions, including agreeing to the National Contest Official Rules. For the purposes of these Official Rules, a “week” is defined as Tuesday through Monday.

On the official registration page, participants will be directed to select winners of that week’s NFL football games and will be directed to make a final score prediction for that week’s Monday Night Football game (“Monday Night Score Prediction”).

There is no limit on the number of times a participant can change their selections for each game, provided that participants must submit their selection as to the winner of each game at least fifteen (15) minutes before kick-off of that individual game. For the avoidance of doubt, participants may change their selections for games that have not yet started, even after one or more of the other games selected by participant has begun.

By participating in the KIRO-7 Contest, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement http://www.kiro7.com/visitor_agreement/ and Privacy Policy http://www.kiro7.com/privacy_policy/, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

By entering the KIRO-7 Contest, each participant will also be entered into the National Contest and must agree to its Official Rules, attached hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated by reference. The game play and scoring for the KIRO-7 Contest is governed by the National Contest Official Rules. For more information on game play and scoring, see Exhibit A, attached hereto.

Limit : Maximum one (1) entry per person and per email address per game. There is no limit on the number of times a participant can be a Weekly Winner.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries or picks due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries and picks become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the picks, the number of entries submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the KIRO-7 or National Contest.

4. Winner Selection . The following selection process governs the KIRO-7 Contest.

On or about the Tuesday following each week of the Contest Period, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner (the “Weekly Winner”), subject to the verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and qualification. The Weekly Winner will be selected based on which participant correctly selects the winning team in the most NFL football games that week on the official registration page. If there is a tie in the number of participants who correctly select the winning team in the most games, the Weekly Winner will be based on the participant who makes the most accurate Monday Night Score Prediction. If one or more of the games selected by a participant is cancelled or postponed for any reason, and such game is not played on that particular week, then those selections will be counted as a win. Participants will not be penalized for games that are not played.

On or about January 22, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) Grand Prize Winner, subject to the verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and qualification. The Grand Prize winner will be selected based on which participant correctly selects the winners of the most games over the course of the NFL regular season. If two or more participants correctly select the most games in an equal number for the entire regular season, Sponsor will select the Grand Prize winner randomly from among those tied participants. Becoming a Weekly Winner does not affect a participant’s chances of becoming the Grand Prize winner.

All decisions of the Sponsor or KIRO-7 Contest judges are final. All results are unofficial until verified by Sponsor.

5. Prize Description . Sponsor will award the following prizes to eligible winners of the KIRO-7 Contest. National Prizes will be awarded by Audience, LLC in the National Contest.

KIRO-7 Contest Prizes :

Weekly Winner Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Weekly Winner will receive the following prize:

· $100 gift card provided by Ford of Kirkland.

o Gift card issuer determined in prize provider’s sole discretion.

o Gift card subject to additional terms and conditions of gift card issuer.

Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Grand Prize winner will receive the following prize:

· Four (4) tickets to Silverwood Theme Park and a two (2) night stay at Triple Play Resort Hotel & Suites for winner and up to three (3) guests (single standard room, quad occupancy), ARV: $1,000.

NO TRAVEL WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

Restrictions and black-out dates may apply. Two (2) week advance reservation booking required. All elements of the prize package must be used, redeemed, or fulfilled at the same time, and no changes will be permitted. If winner is unable to fulfill any portion of the prize during the time period specified, winner forfeits the entire prize package. Grand Prize stay must be redeemed within one (1) year of award. Unless the winner is the parent/legal guardian of minor guests, guests of winner must be at least 18 years of age or older. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Credit card may be required upon check-in. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, etc.) are included in the Prize.

In connection with any visit, please be advised that location policies (including, without limitation, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Certain offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, and offerings are not guaranteed. Please note that any location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and locations cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the ticket prize (“Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

National Contest Prizes : For a description of the National Prizes awarded in the National Contest, see Exhibit A.

The ARV of all prizes is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. Winners will not receive difference between the actual retail value at the beginning of the Contest and the actual retail value at the time of prize delivery.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance .

KIRO-7 Contest Prize Winners :

Potential Weekly Winners will be selected and notified on or about the Tuesday following each week of the Contest Period at the phone number or email address that the participant entered into his or her registration form. The potential Grand Prize winner will be selected and notified on or about January 22, 2024 at the phone number or email address that the participant entered into his or her registration form.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within one (1) business days of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 2807 Third Ave., Seattle, WA 98121 within one (1) business day after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. PST and 5:00 p.m. PST, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within one (1) day of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by awarding the prize to the next highest score from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Contest Period.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Any winning participant must be the same person who originally sent the entry through the official registration page to participate in a Contest. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Contest on another person’s behalf. A participant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Washington driver’s license or Washington state-issued ID (or other proof of Washington residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Contest eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Contest and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest. In the event of a dispute, an entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the entry was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a email address or other identifier automatically associated with the entry by a service provider that is responsible for assigning the same. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, the National Contest Official Rules, and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry or a pick will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, AUDIENCE, LLC, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, ALL CITY FENCE CO., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the CONTEST, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the CONTEST; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the CONTEST; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the CONTEST or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

PARTICIPANTS AGREE THAT ANY CAUSE OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF, RELATING TO, OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH ANY OF RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY PART OF THE CONTEST MUST COMMENCE WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CAUSE OF ACTION ACCRUES; OTHERWISE, SUCH CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE PERMANENTLY BARRED.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Contest. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The KIRO-7 Pro Football Challenge is sponsored by KIRO TV, Inc. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the point scoring, selection of winners, and all other aspects of the KIRO-7 Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the KIRO-7 Contest. For a list of winners (available after January 29, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.kiro7.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KIRO7, 2807 Third Ave., Seattle, WA 98121, Attn: All City Fence Co. Pro Football Challenge Winners List. Requests must be received by February 28, 2024. If you have any questions regarding this KIRO-7 Contest, please contact Promotions Department at 2807 Third Ave., Seattle, WA 98121.

©2023 Cox Media Group