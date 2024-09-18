5k run hosted by world renown DJ ‘Diplo’

A unique healthy event was slated to happen in Seattle mid-September that could see a lot of people come together for a 5k run and dance party being hosted by a world-famous DJ.

Diplo is an electronic and hip hop DJ who has traveled the world doing shows and hosting parties. He’s also an avid runner with his own run club.

Diplo recently hosted his first ever one-of-a-kind 5k race and music festival in the Bay Area – and then kept that going with an event in Seattle.

Thousands showed up for the first event and thousands more could lace up their sneakers in Western Washington. Diplo, who does an annual show in Seattle, admits running is often solitary for him, but he sees the health benefits of doing it with others.

“I love group fitness…right now, people are meeting so many friends in that space, it’s healthy, it’s a great place to go and talk to someone, you know that they take care of themselves…people love to be part of something and every time you run it’s a little victory,” he said.

Diplo’s Run Club event was slated for Saturday Sept 14 at Gas Works Park and will also feature local Seattle DJ’s spinning at during an early morning set followed by Diplo later in the morning, around 10:45 a.m.

