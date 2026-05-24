Scammers are now harder to detect online, as they're increasingly using evolving technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes, and voice cloning. Such advanced technologies allow these malicious actors to bypass traditional warning signs and create legitimate-looking deceptions.

Considering the power that rapidly evolving technologies give to scammers, it's no wonder that in 2025, the Federal Trade Commission received over one million reports about imposter scams. The reported losses have increased by almost 20% to $3.5 billion.

Understanding these concerning changes to online scams and the "enhanced" methods used by scammers can help you become a savvier digital consumer and protect yourself from AI fraud and other cyber crimes.

What Exactly Are Scammers?

Scammers are malicious actors who commit crimes using deception and manipulation. They aim their psychological tactics toward victims, "scamming" them out of:

Money

Public data and sensitive information

Personal assets

What Are Common Types of Scams?

Many types of scams exist, ranging from imposter scams to fake websites and phony investments. Scammers also bilk victims out of their money by using romance as a tool.

Imposter Scams

Imposter scammers pretend to be a legitimate entity, such as a government agency, like the:

Internal Revenue Service

Social Security Administration

Medicare

Such scammers often make demands for money and use threats to instill fear or urgency in their victims.

Website Scams

Malicious actors who run scam websites typically set up online platforms that pose as an online shop or business. The sites themselves often look credible, only to steal money and sensitive information (e.g., personal data and credit card details) from unsuspecting victims.

Scam websites are pervasive. The U.S. Army Cyber Command notes that, per security experts, criminals build thousands of these fraudulent sites every day.

Investment Scams

Investment scams often involve claims that you can make lots of money or promise high returns with little to no risk. Scammers who commit these crimes often attract victims by first giving them free:

Investment guides

Introductory videos

Access to "educational" events

Investment scammers often offer all those and more, claiming that these "freebies" will teach you the secrets to getting rich.

Unfortunately, there's no such thing as high returns/rewards with little to no risks. All types of investment come with risk, with higher potential returns associated with greater risks.

Romance Scams

Romance scammers are fraudsters who create fake personas and identities on social media and dating apps. Their goal is to gain their victims' trust and "love," ultimately manipulating them to send:

Money

Cryptocurrency

Gift cards

They can target anyone, but their favorite victims are older adults.

A study conducted by the AARP found that close to 10% of adults 50 and older, translating to 11 million Americans, have made what they believed was a romantic connection online. Unfortunately, the other party only asked them for financial help or encouraged them to make a cryptocurrency investment.

Why Are Scammers Now Getting Harder to Detect Online?

Before, one could usually tell they're engaging with a scammer due to:

Blatant typos

Poor spelling

Incorrect grammar

All these used to be solid hints that a scam was in place, as legitimate companies or individuals wouldn't have committed such errors.

Unfortunately, scammers have found ways to exploit generative AI, and many of these criminals are also using advanced deepfakes and voice cloning devices to make them and their crimes harder to detect.

Generative AI

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence designed to create new and original content, be it:

Text

Audio

Video

Images

It can do so by learning patterns from massive datasets.

With generative AI's incredible learning abilities, scammers are turning to it to perfect their grammar and syntax. They use this technology to create content for their scams or phishing emails with flawless English and no spelling errors.

Consumers and businesses must therefore be more proactive when dealing with online transactions and use identity verification and fraud detection solutions like those offered by Enformion Go.

Advanced Deepfakes and Voice Cloning

Detecting scammers online has also become more challenging due to advancements in deepfake and voice cloning technologies.

Deepfakes are highly realistic forgeries, often in the form of:

Images

Audio

Video

They make it seem as if an actual person is saying or doing things they've never said or done. AI has paved the way for these "fakes," allowing scammers to create realistic media impersonations to manipulate their victims.

Highly accurate voice cloners are also becoming a tool for scammers, enabling them to mimic the voices of authority figures or family members.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can You Tell You're Engaging With a Scammer?

It depends on the type of online or web scammer you're engaging with, but all of them use psychological tactics to ensnare victims.

An imposter scammer, for instance, may scare you by saying you're in trouble with the law (such as the IRS). Some even stoop to tactics like claiming the police have issued a warrant for your arrest, and that the only way to stop this is to make a "payment" immediately.

Remember: The IRS only arrests individuals who've committed federal crimes, like tax fraud or evasion. If you haven't committed any of these, don't believe anyone who tells you otherwise and fall victim to their ploys.

What Should You Do if You Encounter a Scammer Online?

Cease all communication with a person or entity you suspect is an online scammer. Then, head over to ReportFraud.ftc.gov. It's an official federal website, run by the Federal Trade Commission. It's a platform for legitimate entities to report scams, fraud, and even bad business practices.

Next, block the scammer from all your online accounts, including your social media profiles and email. You should also monitor your credit reports and contact one of the three major credit bureaus to place a temporary fraud alert on your credit.

Don't Let Scammers Get the Better of You

With advanced technologies like generative AI, deepfakes, and voice cloners, scammers have become even more challenging to detect. You can still protect yourself from these malicious actors, however, by implementing security strategies like identity verification and using fraud detection tools.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.