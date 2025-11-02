If you're worried that you need boiler replacement because your current one is malfunctioning, the first thing you need to do is not panic, and instead, perform some basic troubleshooting. Equally important is to consider your system's age and repair history before calling the pros to get a new one installed.

Performing all those steps can help you determine whether it's really time for a replacement. Keep in mind that boilers, on average, last about 40 years, according to InterNACHI.

It's possible that your current system only needs some TLC, in which case, you need not worry too much about the cost, as a tune-up or maintenance service will cost you less upfront.

How Much Do Boilers Cost to Replace?

One of the primary reasons you should perform basic troubleshooting before thinking about getting a new boiler is that a replacement can cost thousands of dollars.

Depending on whether you need to replace just the system or retrofit your entire boiler room, it could set you back $12,000 to $30,000+, according to this replacement boiler cost guide. Factors like type (e.g., combi vs. cast-iron vs. condensing) and efficiency can all influence your boiler replacement cost.

Is Replacing a Boiler a Big Job?

Yes, a boiler installation and replacement project is a big job because it involves multiple complex steps that only a professional should perform. Some of the key components of the process you should be aware of include:

Removing the existing unit

Connecting plumbing, gas, and electrical lines

Potentially modifying your current heating system

All those safety and functional concerns are all the more reason for you not to schedule a boiler replacement without going through some basic troubleshooting first.

If you go ahead and schedule boiler service involving an installation, you're looking at a job that can take at least an entire day. It can even take longer (two days or more) if you decide to upgrade home heating components, too.

What Should You Do Before Scheduling Boiler Replacement?

Before you call the pros to replace your existing boiler, assess the problem first. Try basic troubleshooting and simple fixes, then evaluate the equipment, including its age and repair history.

Troubleshoot and Consider Easy Fixes

Suppose your boiler issue has to do with low pressure. In this case, the fix could be as simple as opening the equipment's filling loop taps. Doing so will allow cold water to enter your system and increase its pressure until it reaches the appropriate level.

Another problem with an easy fix is a frozen condensate pipe, which could cause your boiler to malfunction. You can carefully thaw the pipe with some warm water (please don't use boiling water, as this could result in the plastic pipe cracking).

If your boiler isn't providing hot water or heating, check your thermostat and ensure it has power. If it has, ensure the system's pilot light is on, and relight it if it's not.

Evaluate Your Boiler's Age and Repair History

Review your boiler's repair history to see how often and how much you've already spent on getting it fixed within the past few years. A replacement may not yet be necessary if:

It's not even half of its estimated service life

It hasn't had a significant breakdown

Repairing it will cost less than half of what you'll spend replacing it

How to Tell if a Boiler Needs Replacing?

You can use the age of your existing boiler as a benchmark when deciding whether to repair or replace it. Consider exploring your brand-new options for energy-efficient boilers if the one you use now meets the following conditions:

It's already about 20 years old (or older)

Has broken down multiple times within the last two years or so

Has a repair cost that amounts to around half of its installation price

It's inefficient and has trouble satisfying your heating and hot water needs

Mind your heating bills, too. If it shows a significant increase year over year, chances are, your boiler is heating your home and water inefficiently.

You'd want to stop this, even more so this coming winter, given that the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) says home heating costs will already increase by approximately 7.6% from the previous year's winter. From an average of $907, the typical U.S. household's heating bills will rise to around $976.

Frequently Asked Questions

What If DIY Boiler Troubleshooting Tactics Don't Work?

In that case, you should schedule boiler service with a highly reputable HVAC contractor. They'll send an experienced technician to inspect your boiler and determine the problem.

The tech will then give you recommendations on what you should do next, and whether repairing your existing system still makes sense or if a replacement is more practical and cost-effective.

What Should You Do if You Need a Boiler Replacement?

If you need a boiler replacement, the expert who suggested it should give you a cost estimate. Before you hire them to do the job, consider taking the time to request quotes from at least two other reputable companies. Doing so will give you leverage, compare prices, and allow you to find the most reasonable and affordable service.

What Is the Best Month to Replace a Boiler?

Ideally, you shouldn't wait to replace your boiler if it has already broken down or is on the verge of complete disrepair. By scheduling the replacement before this happens, you'll have more time to compare products and services and even snag "early bird" deals.

Consider having your boiler replaced either in late spring, summer, or early fall. These are usually the "off-peak" seasons for heating system replacements, given that they're the warmer times of the year.

Since boiler experts are less busy during these months, you'll enjoy more flexibility with scheduling, and usually at a lower cost.

Prepare Well Before Scheduling a Boiler Replacement

Troubleshooting first before scheduling a boiler replacement is a practical move since, in some cases, the fix can be easy enough for you. If DIY tactics don't work, though, and you'd need a new system, make sure you compare quotes from at least three companies and consider scheduling the service during the off-season.

