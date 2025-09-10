From historic sites to beautiful landscapes, San Bernardino offers visitors exciting experiences. If it is your first time in the city, get ready for a good surprise.

While it's often overshadowed by its neighboring towns, you'll discover San Bernardino is a hidden tourism gem.

San Bernardino County reports that tourists spent about $6.69 billion in the city throughout 2024. Located just east of Los Angeles, it offers several attractions to explore.

Our San Bernardino travel guide shares top sights you should consider visiting if you want to make the most of your trip.

Who Discovered San Bernardino?

San Bernardino's history starts in the early 19th century as Spanish missionaries came to the region. Led by Father Francisco Dumetz, the Spanish missionaries named the San Bernardino Valley in 1810.

This name mirrors the patron saint of the day on the Catholic calendar, Saint Bernardino of Siena.

What Is Special About San Bernardino?

A trip through some of the top San Bernardino sights will leave you stunned. Let's explore these sights together!

Big Bear Lake

Situated near San Bernardino, Big Bear Lake offers wonderful scenery. A great place to take part in outdoor activities. If you visit during the summer, you can enjoy water activities, such as:

Swimming

Fishing

Kayaking

When winter comes, Big Bear Lake is the best place for snowboarding and skiing. The nearby ski resorts offer slopes that accommodate enthusiasts of varying skill levels.

Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum

The Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum of Assemblage Art is different from traditional museums. Situated on 10 acres in the Mojave Desert foothills, it displays over 100 large-scale sculptures made from cast-off parts.

This spot is free and open every day. You can take self-guided tours using brochures.

Dogs are allowed in the museum as long as they're leashed and well-behaved.

Deep Creek Hot Springs

Deep Creek Hot Springs is one of the hidden gems in California. Located between the San Bernardino mountains, this spot offers a relaxing vacation gateway.

Once Hola Car Rentals drops you off at the Bonita Ranch parking area, the hike to the hot springs is a 2.5-mile trip. At the hot springs, you get to take in a serene setting to unwind and soak in the calming waters.

Make sure you preserve the natural beauty of the Deep Creek Hot Springs. Follow the rules in place to protect the hot springs and the nearby ecosystem.

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park is a must-visit destination if you are an outdoor adventurer. This iconic national park features desert landscapes with rocky terrain and the iconic Joshua trees.

If you love rock climbing, Joshua Tree National Park can be your paradise.

While in the park, you can go along the hiking trails and enjoy the beauty of the Joshua trees. As per Mongabay, Joshua trees will lose about 80% of their home.

To protect these trees, stay strictly on marked hiking trails to avoid damaging the soil and young Joshua tree seedlings.

Crestline Hang Glider & Paraglider Launch

Located in the San Bernardino Mountains, Crestline has gorgeous views. You can also watch hang gliders take off.

However, if you want to take part in the action, you should:

Join the Crestline Soaring Society (CSS)

Get a valid USHPA membership

Achieve a USHPA rating

If you are an H3/P3 - H2/P2 pilot, your launch must be signed off and under the supervision of an authorized CSS instructor.

San Bernardino National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest is one of the unique California destinations waiting to be explored. This gem combines alpine mountain landscapes with arid deserts. You will love the place for its hiking trails, such as:

Jepson Peak

San Gorgonio

Anderson Peak

San Bernardino Peak

These peaks offer panoramic views as you trek through the forest. Before going hiking, get any necessary permits, especially if you plan to hike overnight or camp in the forest.

How Is Life in San Bernardino?

Life in San Bernardino balances access to nature with the availability of urban amenities. The city provides an affordable living environment to about 224,775 people.

With a generally warm local climate, San Bernardino tourism flourishes year-round.

San Bernardino's community is culturally diverse. You will notice this in the city's art, local festivals, and culinary experiences.

Education plays an important role in local life, thanks to the presence of California State University, San Bernardino.

Frequently Asked Questions About Discover San Bernardino

What Kind of City is San Bernardino?

The City of San Bernardino is a Charter City. This means it operates under its own set of rules approved by its voters, along with the State of California laws.

It is run using a council-manager system. San Bernardino has an elected city council and mayor, who make laws and set policies.

They hire a city manager to manage city departments. Since San Bernardino controls its own rules and has a local government that quickly makes decisions, it can better support tourist sites.

How Old Is San Bernardino City?

San Bernardino City is about 200 years old. The city was named in 1810 by Spanish missionaries who founded the Mission San Gabriel outpost.

In 1853, there was an act to separate San Bernardino County from the counties of San Diego and Los Angeles.

Most people refer to San Bernardino as the "City on the Move." This is due to the city's historic role as a transportation center along railroad lines and Route 66.

What Are Some Fun Facts About San Bernardino?

Opened in 1940, the world's first McDonald's was established in San Bernardino. As a tourist, you can hop in and check out this fast-food place.

Due to San Bernardino's citrus heritage, the city often hosts the annual National Orange Show Festival.

If you love outdoor music, San Bernardino is home to Glen Helen Amphitheater. With a seating capacity of 65,000, you can get tickets for concerts held here.

Discover San Bernardino and Create Unforgettable Memories

If you are looking for a vacation getaway, come and discover San Bernardino as a city that offers nature and history. From Big Bear Lake to the Desert Art Museum, your trip promises adventure and wonderful memories.

