If you're wondering whether you can fight arthritis and inflammation, the answer is yes; there are science-backed ways to do this. Treatments often include a combination of strategies like anti-inflammatory diets, regular exercise, weight management, and targeted treatments or therapies.

Achieving arthritis pain relief and managing inflammatory symptoms is crucial because if left untreated, you can face permanent, irreversible joint damage. It's also prevalent, affecting 53 million U.S. adults, says the CDC. The agency even projects the number to increase further as people live longer.

Understanding arthritis can help you make more informed decisions about your health and the available treatments you can consider.

Do Arthritis and Inflammation Always Go Hand in Hand?

No. Not all types and cases of arthritis come with inflammation.

Arthritis characterized by inflammation is what health experts refer to as "inflammatory arthritis." Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is one such type.

RA is an autoimmune disease that affects nearly 1.5 million Americans, according to the Yale School of Medicine. In people with RA, their immune systems mistakenly attack their own joints, resulting in significant inflammation and causing:

Swelling, pain, and stiffness in the joints

Fatigue

Flu-like symptoms

Osteoarthritis (OA), the most common form of arthritis, was once considered more of a non-inflammatory arthritis, associated primarily with wear and tear. As medical research technology has advanced, however, experts have found that it also has a low-grade inflammatory component, as a study published in the National Library of Medicine points out.

Do Arthritis and Inflammation Go Away on Their Own?

Unfortunately, without proper rheumatoid or osteoarthritis management and treatment, the condition, along with its associated inflammation, won't go away on its own. Very few, specific, and rare types of arthritis may resolve spontaneously (e.g., viral arthritis or palindromic rheumatism).

Can You Fight Arthritis and Inflammation?

Scientists and health experts have yet to discover a cure for arthritis and its symptoms, including pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, joint cartilage/tissue breakdown, and, in many cases, inflammation. The good news is that treating arthritis and inflammation is possible with the following strategies.

Anti-Inflammatory Diets

There's no miracle diet for any type of arthritis. Still, many types of food can help combat the inflammation, joint pain, and other signs and symptoms it causes.

The Arthritis Foundation, for instance, recommends a diet rich in whole foods for individuals with arthritis. An example is the Mediterranean Diet, whose key characteristics and potential benefits include:

Focusing on healthy choices (e.g., fish, veggies, fruits, nuts, and beans)

Cutting out or reducing unhealthy saturated fat and processed foods

Helping with overall health while also managing disease activity

Lowering blood pressure

Curbing inflammation to help with arthritis

Protecting against chronic conditions

Benefiting the joints and heart

Helping with weight loss, which can reduce joint pain

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise can benefit individuals with arthritis because it can deliver many physical health benefits, including arthritis symptom management. As the American College of Rheumatology explains, regular exercise can help with arthritis by:

Reducing pain

Enhancing joint health

Boosting energy levels

Decreasing difficulty or challenges with daily activities

Improving sleep

Regular exercise can also increase muscle strength and assist with weight management. Achieving a healthier weight can further benefit people with arthritis, as it helps ease joint pressure.

Weight Management

Shedding off enough pounds to achieve a healthy weight is critical for individuals with arthritis, as one's weight has a direct impact on the joints. Less weight translates to reduced:

Mechanical stress on the joints

Pain and discomfort

Systemic inflammation

Pressure on the knees and hips

With less stress and pressure, the cartilage degradation can stop or, at the very least, slow down. With less degradation, improved mobility can follow.

Targeted Treatments or Therapies

Targeted treatments and therapies for people with arthritis include pharmacological (medications) and non-pharmacological options.

Pharmacological options include over-the-counter (OTC) options like general pain relievers (analgesics) and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including:

Paracetamol

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

As they're OTC, you don't need a prescription to get these arthritis treatment medications online or in-store.

If you need stronger medicines, your doctor can prescribe more potent alternatives. Examples include prescription corticosteroids and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). You can also buy these medications online, but you'd need to present your valid prescription.

As for non-pharmacological options, they include physical/occupational therapy and surgeries for joint repair.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Exactly Causes Arthritis?

There's no single cause of arthritis, and the factors behind it depend on the exact type you have.

If you have OA, for instance, it has something to do with aging, as getting older means the cartilage cushioning the ends of the bones experiences a gradual breakdown. Other factors, such as obesity, repetitive stress, and joint injuries, can accelerate its development and progression.

RA, on the other hand, is a form of autoimmune arthritis whose exact cause remains unknown. What health experts think, however, is that certain individuals are more likely to get RA due to specific risk factors.

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, older age, being female, and having a family history of this autoimmune condition are some RA risk factors. Smoking, obesity, and even periodontitis (gum disease) may also make one more at risk of developing RA.

Can You Prevent Arthritis and Inflammation?

You can't completely prevent arthritis and the inflammation it causes, as some of its causative or risk factors are non-modifiable, including age, family history, and genes.

Still, you can minimize your risk of developing this condition or, at the very least, successfully manage its symptoms by adopting healthy lifestyle habits and avoiding risk factors. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular exercise, and focusing on an anti-inflammatory diet can all help.

Combat Arthritis and Inflammation With a Healthy Lifestyle

Remember: You can fight arthritis and inflammation, which are very common conditions, particularly among aging adults. You may even be able to reduce your risk of developing joint issues by leading a healthier lifestyle with an emphasis on good habits, from healthy eating to regular exercise.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.