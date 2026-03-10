If you've finally decided to take more international trips, consider Italy for its incredible art and history and Japan for its unique mix of ancient traditions and ultra-modern innovation. There's also Belize, offering affordable adventure and nature, and the Philippines, with thousands of breathtaking islands.

Regardless of where you decide to go alone, with a friend, or with family, science says going on vacations is healthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, breaking the stress cycle and helping improve creativity, focus, and decision-making are some of the benefits of taking time off.

Use the insights from this guide to familiarize yourself with what many consider the best international vacations and destinations and plan your next dream getaway.

What Is an International Trip?

The term "international trips" refers to travel that involves leaving your home country and going to another. You have several transportation options, including:

Land: Long-distance driving, bus, or train

Sea: Ferries, cargo ships, cruises, or private yachts

Air: Commercial flights or private jets

How Do You Do an International Trip?

An international trip requires more planning and preparation than local trips, as your destination country may mandate additional documents. Depending on how you plan to go, you may also have to book transportation early, either the DIY way or by taking advantage of international vacation deals.

Valid Passport

The most important document you need, whether you're taking luxury or bargain holidays abroad, is a valid passport. It's the global identification and proof of citizenship.

Your passport must be in good condition (no tears or water damage) and be valid at least six months beyond your intended date of return.

Valid Visa

A valid visa is a non-expired, official document or electronic record that authorizes a foreign national to enter, transit, or stay in another country for a specific period and purpose. It's not always mandatory, depending on which country you're a citizen of.

Booked Transportation and Accommodations

Whether you're traveling by bus or plane, the smart practice is to book tickets at least three months in advance. The only exception is if you're using private transportation (e.g., your own car, yacht, or private jet).

Research and book your accommodations several months in advance, too. Doing so gives you access to better rates and more options, such as a luxury villa in the Philippines, an immersive ryokan in Japan, or an eco-friendly Hopkins Belize Jungle Cabana.

Where Should You Consider Going When Taking International Trips?

You have many options, considering there are 193 United Nations (UN) member countries. While some may think it's impossible to visit them all, it's not.

It's rare, but there are over 500 people known or believed to have visited them all, per NomadMania, a not-for-profit travel community. We could only list a few of these countries below, all of which are visa-free to U.S. citizens.

Italy

With its rich history, diverse landscapes, and world-renowned cuisine, it's not surprising that Italy is one of the places on many people's bucket lists.

As pointed out by World Population Review, it's home to 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most of any country. Here, you'll find iconic cities like Venice and Rome, the Colosseum, and the Amalfi Coast.

Japan

With its unique blend of ancient traditions, ultra-modern, futuristic cityscapes, and safety, Japan continues to draw in millions of visitors each year, including those on solo international trips.

According to Nippon.com, Japan welcomed a staggering 42.7 million international visitors in 2025 alone. They don't just come for the sights (like Mount Fuji, the Fushima Inari-Taisha Shrine, and the Kiyomizu-dera Temple), either. They also visit for the culture and the world-class cuisine (think sushi, sashimi, ramen, and tempura).

Belize

In Central America's Belize lies the world's second-largest barrier reef (Belize Barrier Reef) and the majestic Great Blue Hole sinkhole, measuring an impressive 318 meters across and 124 meters deep. It's the only English-speaking country in Central America, proud of its extensive, well-protected rainforests and Mayan ruins.

All its astounding nature makes Belize a must-visit for adventurers, eco-tourists, snorkelers, and divers.

The Philippines

As National Geographic explains, the Philippines (known officially as "the Republic of the Philippines) consists of about 7,640 islands. The islands, of which around 2,000 remain uninhabited, form an archipelago.

The Philippines may be a tiny country, but it's quickly becoming a hotspot destination for adventurers, beach lovers, architecture and history buffs, and foodies.

There's Palawan, home to the UNESCO-listed Puerto Princesa Underground River and the lagoons and white-sand beaches of El Nido and Coron. Manila, the capital, is a bustling historic city with Spanish colonial buildings and the country's most prominent museums.

There's also Calauit Safari Park, located on Calauit Island. Here, you'll have the chance to see and swim with dugongs, also known as "sea cows" (from a distance).

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Always Need a Visa?

No. Usually, the more "powerful" the passport is (and the country that issues it), the less likely its holder is to need a visa to visit other countries.

Passport holders of the United States of America (U.S. citizens), for instance, can visit 180 countries visa-free, as reported by Yahoo. They include all the places discussed in this guide (from Italy to the Philippines).

Other countries, however, still require U.S. citizens to obtain a valid visa, including India, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia.

Are Overseas Family Vacations a Good Idea?

Yes, overseas family outings are generally excellent ideas, as they provide educational experiences, lasting bonds, and cultural immersion. They require more preparation, though, and are often best for families whose youngest children are already between 8 and 12 years old.

At this age range, kids are usually more independent, curious, and don't require 24/7 supervision. They can have fun, make memories, and learn about different cultures while also letting their parents have an enjoyable time.

Enjoy Your International Trips With Adequate Preparation

From Italy to Japan, Belize, and the Philippines, these are some of the places you should consider visiting if you're planning to take more international trips. Just make sure you have a valid passport, and that you book your travel tickets and accommodations early to have more options and enjoy better rates.

