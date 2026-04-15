It may come as a surprise, but ignoring a blocked drain at home could lead to more severe problems, like a sewage backup or a burst pipe that could leak filthy wastewater into your home. Not only can these backups and leaks lead to water damage and mold, but they can also cause potential diseases.

An article published by the University of Maryland (UMD) School of Public Health in November 2025, for instance, cited a study of Baltimore houses plagued by recent sewage backups. It found most had toxic bacteria with the potential to infect residents via inhalation or physical exposure.

Don't let the same disaster befall your home. Familiarize yourself with the dangers of blocked drains and clogged pipes so you can take proactive steps to prevent them from happening.

What Is the Biggest Cause of Blocked Drains?

One of the primary culprits behind blocked drains is treating sinks and toilets like garbage cans. A perfect example is pouring things you shouldn't into kitchen drains (e.g., "FOG," which stands for fats, oil, and grease).

Another is flushing objects that aren't part of the "three Ps" (pee, poo, and toilet paper). While many personal care items, such as cotton balls, makeup pads, and wipes, look like they'll disintegrate when flushed, they won't.

Even products labeled "flushable" or "biodegradable" (like "flushable wipes") should never go down the toilet.

As the government website of the City of Clearwater, FL, explains, unlike toilet paper, wipes don't break down in sewer pipes. They cause dangerous blockages and sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs). They also contribute to sewer infrastructure damage that costs the U.S. $400 million per year.

How Do Plumbers Unblock Drains?

Whether you need same-day or emergency drain cleaning services for clogged pipes and toilets or sewer repairs, know that the advanced diagnostic and repair technologies (e.g., state-of-the-art pipe inspection cameras and hydro jetters) used by a top-rated plumber can help resolve your concerns.

Plumbing cameras allow professional plumbers to perform real-time visual inspections of pipe, drain, and sewer line interiors. They provide a non-invasive way to diagnose problems like clogs, cracks, and breaks, as they use tiny cameras attached to thin, flexible, long cables.

Hydro jetters use high-pressure water to dislodge stubborn clogs and clear plumbing pipes. They can clean effectively without having to rely on dangerous chemicals.

What Are the Surprising Dangers of Ignoring a Blocked Drain at Home?

A blocked drain may initially feel more like a nuisance, as it can lead to a slow drain that takes a long time to empty. In many cases, it may also make annoying and weird "glug-glug" sounds.

You may feel tempted to ignore the problem, but this is the best time to call the pros for help, as it means the blockage is still minor and easier to address and resolve.

If you delay getting your drains cleaned at this point, the issue will only worsen and lead to the following potential hazards.

Sewage Backup and Wastewater Leaks

The longer you ignore a blocked drain pipe, the more debris that can catch and mix in with the existing clog. The clog will then continue growing until it creates a complete blockage.

Once the inside of a drain pipe gets completely blocked, any used or dirty water won't get past the clog. The clogged pipe will no longer be able to channel wastewater to your home's drainage system, the sewer line, and the municipal sewer system.

With nowhere else to go, the wastewater must return where it came from: your home. When it does, it causes wastewater or sewage backup.

Blocked drains can also lead to wastewater leaks by causing pipe failure. The clog's weight, combined with that of the wastewater that can't pass through the blockage, can be enough to damage the pipe, leading to:

Cracks

Bursting

Collapse

Sewage or wastewater is dangerous because it contains human waste. As the Alabama Public Health explains, human waste (particularly poop) may contain:

Bacteria

Viruses

Parasites

Intestinal worms

Exposure to this, whether through touch or inhalation, can make you sick.

Water Damage and Mold Growth

If one or more of your drains get blocked and cause a sewage backup or wastewater leak, your home could be at risk of water or moisture damage. Unaddressed water damage, unfortunately, can lead to more costly home repairs while also promoting mold growth.

As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains, molds have the potential to cause health problems by producing:

Irritants: Substances that can irritate the skin, eyes, mucus membranes, and lungs

Substances that can irritate the skin, eyes, mucus membranes, and lungs Allergens: Substances that can trigger allergic reactions

Substances that can trigger allergic reactions Mycotoxins: Potentially toxic substances

Even if you don't get sick due to molds, their unmanaged presence in your home (particularly in significant amounts) can bring your property's value down.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is DIY Okay When Unclogging a Blocked Drain?

If it's the first time you've encountered the problem and the symptoms are minor (e.g., the drain still empties albeit at a slower rate), then yes, you could try using a plunger to dislodge the clog.

Be aware that plungers come in various types; there are, for instance, standard plungers for sinks. You'll also find accordion plungers or plungers with flaps for toilets and taze plungers for large pipes.

Are There Ways to Prevent Blocked Drains at Home?

Yes, and that's by treating them with care and not using them to dump all sorts of trash. Pour only non-oily or non-greasy fluids down your sink drains (e.g., water or leftover juices). Place FOG in containers with secure lids before putting them in your regular household trash.

Always remember the three Ps, too. They're the only ones you should flush down the toilet. Anything else should go in the trash can, even those that say they're "flushable."

As a preventive maintenance, you should also consider investing in annual drain cleaning services.

Keep Your Drains Clear and Efficient

From sewage backups to burst pipes, wastewater leaks, water damage, and mold growth, these are all surprising dangers that can stem from ignoring a blocked drain. All that should be enough reason to keep your drains and pipes clear by properly disposing of FOG and flushing only the three Ps.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.