If you've received a surprise tax bill recently, then it means you owe more than you anticipated, whether due to income changes, reporting discrepancies, or a simple underpayment. Don't worry, though, because you can minimize penalties by taking corrective measures.

Unexpected tax expenses crop up more often than people may realize, but that doesn't mean you're in trouble by default. Rather, you should take the time to learn how to respond and figure out how to prevent it from happening next tax season. That way, you can reinforce your financial stability and avoid IRS-related headaches.

Why Did I Get a Surprise Tax Bill?

A tax bill in the mail is never a welcome sign, but it's even more alarming if you weren't expecting it in the first place. Most reasons for a bill of this nature are fairly common and can include the following:

Underwitholding

Life changes

Investment gains

Underwithholding is a mistake that happens to the best of us, and freelancers are at a higher risk because they have to complete these forms on their own. Income that doesn't come with automatic withholding means you have to estimate the payments. Plus, missing any deadlines throughout the year can mean a larger final bill.

It's an unfortunate fact that certain investment gains, such as stock sales or large cryptocurrency transactions, can trigger extra tax liability. If you've experienced anything like this recently, then that could be why you've received a surprise tax bill.

Since the tax system is so complicated, major life changes can also cause minor hiccups, especially the following:

A marriage

A divorce

Starting a new job

In fact, the IRS may need to adjust your return due to discrepancies or missing information caused by the above.

No matter the issue, panic can lead to costly mistakes or even legal trouble, so it's best to read the tax bill with the utmost care.

What Should You Do Immediately After Receiving a Tax Bill?

As you read the bill, you'll want to pay attention to certain details. Highlighting the following can ensure you don't misconstrue anything:

The amount owed

The due date

The reason for the bill

Afterward, compare the notice with your filed return and any relevant supporting documents. Doing this can confirm the accuracy of the new bill, since errors do occur from time to time.

A prompt response makes all the difference. If you ignore the notice or forget about it because it was left under a pile of junk mail, then you could face penalties or even an audit. Even if you can't pay the full amount right then and there, it's far better to pay as much as you can upfront, because this can help minimize the total cost over time.

Sometimes, you may have your choice of several payment options. Installment agreements are a convenient way to spread payments out so that the total balance is more manageable. If you want to resolve the issue as fast as possible, then you may have the ability to choose a short-term payment plan.

Whatever you do, remember to keep your records organized. Doing this can simplify the process from start to finish, particularly if you plan to either dispute the ball or request relief. It's the best way of managing tax liabilities without getting confused or creating unnecessary complications.

How Can You Reduce or Manage What You Owe?

Once you've confirmed that the bill is accurate, your next step should be to focus on minimizing the financial impact. Managing this often involves taking a closer look at the options available.

Aside from opting to pay the full amount upfront, you could choose a monthly installment plan based on your current financial situation. While this will still come with some interest, it helps protect your cash flow in the moment.

Don't be afraid to ask about penalty abatement. In certain situations, such as for first-time penalties or those who are ill, this can reduce what you.

Eligible taxpayers can sometimes reach a compromise with the IRS and settle for less than what's listed on the tax bill. The qualification for this option depends on the following:

Your income

Your expenses

Your general ability to pay the bill

You should also take into account adjustments for future taxes. If you update your withholding or take preventive financial measures, you can reduce the likelihood of facing this issue again.

Your measures should be backed by precise recordkeeping. That way, your credits and deductions are properly applied across the board.

Never underestimate the valuable guidance of a professional, especially for complex cases. Some people juggle the following and more:

Multiple income streams

Stock compensation

Startup equity

Working with financial advisors for tech professionals who understand the ins and outs of modern income structures makes a world of difference. They can also suggest tax planning strategies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens If You Ignore a Tax Bill?

The adage, "out of sight, out of mind," should never be used when handling tax surprises. As the deadlines come and go, you can expect to face penalties, interest on the owed amount, and even enforcement measures.

If worse comes to worst, the IRS has the ability to place a lien on your property or garnish wages. As such, acting fast to settle the bill is the best course of action.

What Should You Do If The Tax Bill Is Incorrect?

Even if the tax bill is incorrect, you shouldn't ignore it. Instead, you should contact the IRS right away to dispute the discrepancies and ask for a correction. Be sure to have your evidence on hand, as the IRS representative will likely need it.

You Can Handle Any Tax Bill

While an unexpected tax bill isn't pleasant, it's nothing you can handle by paying attention to the details and enlisting the help of a professional if need be. Being accurate and prompt is the best way to avoid future issues.

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