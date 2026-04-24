Heavy rain can lead to roof problems like leaks, stains, and loose or damaged shingles. Some problems are obvious, but others stay concealed and progress into bigger issues over time. Checking your roof now can help avoid more costly damage later.

Per the National Centers for Environmental Information, severe storms in the US have resulted in over $514 billion in damages between 1980 and 2024. Heavy rain can wreak havoc on your roof, even when things look clear from the ground. A minor issue, if left unattended, can turn into a serious roof problem.

By knowing what you are dealing with, you can take action before roof damage occurs. You will also act fast before repair costs become excessive. Being aware of the following warning signs is important in protecting your home and your investment.

What Is the Most Common Type of Roof Damage?

Largely, a leaking roof is the most common roof damage in heavy rains. Water makes its way through the smallest of cracks, loose and fraying shingles, and worn materials, leading to:

Stains

Mold

Rotting

Heavy storms often damage shingles during storms. They can crack, curl, or completely blow off when wet and driven by the wind. This may leave your roof exposed and growing susceptible to further trouble.

How to Identify Roof Damage?

Identifying roof damage early on is key; some signs are easy to perceive (like noticing water on the floor). Others are harder to notice until someone gets close enough to the roof, or probably in the attic, where something is evident through deer-like alertness.

Visible Damage to Your Home's Exterior and Interior

Visible roof damage is typically the first indication of a problem with your roof after heavy rain. The visible signs of potential roofing damage can be seen either inside your home and/or on top of it. Identifying these signs early will give you ample time to address any possible future damage.

Ceiling and Wall Water Stains

The most obvious way to tell that a roof is leaking is through the appearance of water stains. Most commonly, water stains look like yellow or brown circles or blotches. In almost all cases, this indicates that some water has entered your home.

Active Leaking and Dripping When It Rains

When there is an active leak, you will know right away. There could be water dripping from your ceiling, water pooling at various points in your home, etc. Some examples of ways to determine whether or not you have an active leak include:

You see water dripping from ceilings or light fixtures

Damp areas increase after every rainfall

Paint begins peeling off

Bubbles begin forming in the drywall

Water puddling forms on floors and in the corners of your home.

If you act quickly regarding any active leak, you can stop additional damage from occurring. Any active leaks can create larger structural issues if left unattended. Acting quickly by seeking trusted roofing services in Joplin, MO, will protect both your roof and your living area.

Loose, Cracked, or Curled Shingles

Your shingles are designed to protect your roof from water. Heavy rain may loosen, crack, or remove portions of your shingle layer. When this happens (cracked shingles), your roof is susceptible to water penetration and thus increases the chance for a leak.

Hidden Moisture and Structural Issues

Not every problem is readily seen. Some roof issues can fly beneath the radar for a long time, and if not caught in time, can potentially cause irreparable harm.

Mold, Mildew, or Musty Odors in the Attic

If you've got a musty smell wafting through your attic air, it's likely because of hidden moisture. Mold and mildew can find their way into damp environments and grow quickly. Not only can you be damaging your roof, but threatening your health.

Soft or Sagging Roof Areas Indicating Moisture Trapped Underneath

Soft or sagging areas on your roof that seem to sink in mean that moisture has likely been collecting beneath them. This will weaken it and lead to more serious issues. These sorts of hidden moisture problems can come in the way of:

Warped or uneven roofing surfaces

Damp insulation in the attic

Increased humidity levels in the home

Dark visible streaking on the roof decking

Following up on these signs can help avoid long-term structural problems. In contrast, doing nothing whatsoever may lead to a costly roof repair or even roof replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Time to Check Your Roof Following Heavy Rainfall?

There is no bad time to check your roof for damage in the wake of a storm. Checking your roof regularly will also allow you to identify issues before they get worse.

Will Repeated Exposure to Heavy Rain Damage My Roof?

Yes. If you have been exposed to heavy rain repeatedly over time, it will eventually begin to wear out some of the materials that make up your roof. Eventually, the cumulative effect of this rain will result in faster deterioration of your roof.

Does Homeowners Insurance Provide Coverage for Roof Damage Due to Heavy Rain?

Most homeowners' insurance policies provide coverage for damage to the structure of your house due to storms. However, most policies do not cover damages resulting from negligence.

Can Water That Pools Up In Low-Lying Areas Near My House Affect My Roof?

Yes. If water pools around your house, it creates increased pressure on your roof. Increased pressure can create small cracks, which can expand into larger ones. This allows moisture into your house, creating potential mold, mildew, and structural problems.

How Can I Avoid Major Roof Problems Down the Road?

Checking your roof regularly and keeping gutters clean are all routine practices that will keep your roof in better shape. Taking preventative measures now will cost less than waiting until bigger problems arise.

Don't Leave Your Roof Prone to Damage

Heavy rain could expose little problems that, without care, could become big headaches. Roof damage can amount to leaks and expensive repairs due to negligence. With the right kind of care, you can avoid costly roof problems and keep your home standing strong.

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