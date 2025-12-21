If you notice a musty smell in your home that doesn't seem to dissipate, mold growth, and stains on walls and ceilings, take these as signs you're dealing with home water damage. Peeling paint and warped floors are other key indicators.

As soon as you spot these symptoms of water damage, you must act quickly by finding and fixing the source of the moisture. Depending on the cause, you may only need to repair water leaks and dry the area, but if it's more severe (e.g., indoor flooding), calling water damage restoration experts may already be in order.

The sooner you act, the better, given that unaddressed water damage can lead to higher costs. As real estate brokerage firm RubyHome points out, the typical price range of restoring water damage is in the thousands: between $1,381 and $6,350.

How Bad Is Water Damage to a House?

It's horrible, and it can get worse the longer it sits unaddressed, as water damage can result in immediate dangers and long-term consequences. Mold growth is one example of an immediate effect of home water damage.

Unaddressed water damage also poses electrical hazards. Such dangers can arise quickly, as water conducts electricity, damages outlets, and corrodes wires. It can result in arcing, electrical failure, and even fires.

In the long run, water damage can lead to your home sustaining structural failure. It can weaken your home's foundation, beams, and joists. Dampness can also attract pests, and unaddressed moisture can compromise your HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system and insulation.

With all those consequences, it's not surprising that home values typically drop due to unaddressed water damage.

How Quickly Does Mold Grow After Water Damage?

Mold can start growing soon after its spores land on a wet surface. It's for this reason that the U.S. EPA emphasizes the importance of drying items and areas within 24 to 48 hours, as this can prevent water damage consequences like mold growth.

What Are the Signs of Home Water Damage?

Water damage signs and symptoms can manifest in nearly every part of your home, from the ceilings to the floors, walls, and even doors and windows. As soon as you notice the following indications, it's best to have your home undergo a thorough inspection:

Musty smells (damp, earthy, stale, or pungent), akin to moldy bread or cheese or wet socks

Brown or yellow spots (water rings) on ceilings and walls

Paint problems, including bubbling, flaking, and peeling

Hairline or spiderweb cracks on ceilings and walls

Mold growth, particularly in the corners where ceilings and walls meet, and in damp areas like the attic and basement

Sagging or bowing ceilings

Soft spots on the walls

Floor damage, including buckling, creaking, crowning, cupping, discoloration, and warping

Windows and doors that stick (due to warped wood)

If water damage has allowed mold to proliferate in your home, you or other members of your household may also experience adverse health effects.

According to the U.S. CDC, mold may cause respiratory symptoms (e.g., coughing, wheezing, stuffy nose, and sore throat). In some people, skin rashes or burning eyes may occur, and those with asthma or allergies may have it worse.

How Can You Fix Water Damage in a House?

The first step to fixing home water damage is finding and stopping the source. While you can't stop inclement weather, professionals can help you address its consequences through preventive and restorative home flood solutions, including emergency water cleanup.

If the root cause has to do with your plumbing system, call a licensed local plumber. They can repair system malfunctions, such as broken pipes and clogs, and prevent messy backups, as explained by Plumbing Pros. The sooner they can fix these problems, the sooner you can dry your home and keep it that way.

Remove as much remaining water as you can using fans and dehumidifiers. If there's too much water, call a licensed restoration company. They have specialized equipment that can suck water out and dry your home faster than standard fans and dehumidifiers.

You then have to clean and disinfect water-damaged areas. If an item or material is too damaged, you may have to throw it away.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Minimize the Risks of Home Water Damage?

You can't completely waterproof your home, as many causes of water damage are due to natural events like inclement weather. However, you can reduce the risks of flood and water damage through regular maintenance.

Have your roof (including gutters and drains) and plumbing system checked at least once a year to detect and fix issues like leaks before they worsen.

Inspect the area around your doors and windows for leaks, too. Apply appropriate caulking and weatherstripping to create a tight, draft-free, and leak-resistant seal.

If your HVAC system is in a lower part of your home, such as the basement, consider elevating it using a sturdy platform, such as a custom-built mounted frame, a concrete pad, or masonry blocks. Better yet, have it moved to a higher floor (if possible).

Install a basement sump pump, too, which helps prevent indoor flooding by collecting and then pumping out excess water. You should also get a battery backup, as this will ensure the pump keeps working if the power goes out during bad weather.

Does Insurance Cover Water Damage?

Homeowners' insurance policies typically cover water damage, provided it's sudden and accidental. Examples are burst plumbing pipes due to freezing and appliance overflows (e.g., washing machines and dishwashers).

What homeowners' policies generally exclude is water damage that occurs due to unaddressed plumbing or roofing leaks, a lack of maintenance, and sewer backups. Flood damage is also often an exclusion, as this usually requires a separate policy.

Don't Delay Addressing Home Water Damage

As soon as you notice any sign of home water damage, whether it's a musty smell, mold growth, or a stained ceiling, act quickly and get to the bottom of the problem. Stop the source, dry the wet materials or items without delay, and call your local licensed professionals for help if the damage is significant.

