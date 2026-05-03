Obsessive hoarding, medically referred to as "hoarding disorder" (HD), is not completely curable. Fortunately, ongoing treatment and symptom management (e.g., therapy and medications) can help people with this condition achieve significant recovery.

Undergoing prompt treatment for hoarding is of particular importance, as this mental health condition can lead to dangerous, even life-threatening conditions. Deadly fires are a perfect example.

The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District notes that hoarding can be a fire hazard and that many people die in such fires. "Hoarded" items may also cause injuries through trips and falls, and may even suffocate people when they fall and collapse to the ground.

If you have a loved one with obsessive or compulsive hoarding disorder, it's best to familiarize yourself with their condition. It can empower you to better support and explore with them their treatment options.

What Is Obsessive Hoarding?

Obsessive hoarding is a diagnosable mental health condition that falls under the class of disorders referred to as "obsessive-compulsive related disorders."

Obsessive hoarding consists of three primary "components," with the first being difficulty in getting rid (discarding) or letting go (parting with) of one's possessions. People with HD often experience this as a persistent problem, even if, to others, their possessions have little to no value.

The second component is a person's perceived need to keep the items. Discarding them can result in significant distress. Individuals with hoarding disorder may feel extreme emotional turmoil, anxiety, or guilt when faced with a situation calling for the disposal of their possessions.

Third is when a person with obsessive hoarding disorder accumulates so much stuff that it already clutters and congests their active living areas. Their homes may become so packed with items that their kitchen, bathroom, and even the bedroom can become non-functional.

Is Obsessive Hoarding Curable?

There is generally no "complete cure" for hoarding disorder, but many patients still achieve significant recovery through consistent, ongoing treatment and symptom management. They can lead better lives than people with untreated HD.

How Is Hoarding Disorder Treated?

The treatment for hoarding disorder is a multi-step, ongoing process. It often involves:

Motivational interviewing

Specialized psychotherapies

Pharmacotherapy

Practical in-home support, such as with regular visits from therapists and hoarding cleanup service providers, also plays a role.

Motivational Interviewing (MI)

MI for obsessive hoarding is a collaborative, patient-centered counseling method designed to help individuals with HD lower their resistance and ambivalence to change. At the same time, it assists in increasing their motivation and willingness to accept positive, healthy lifestyle adjustments.

With MI, the goal is to encourage a person to explore good reasons to change (e.g., minimizing object acquisition or cleaning up the house), not confront them about their condition or force them to clean up. An example is having enough clean and clear space to welcome family and friends.

Specialized Psychotherapies

The American Psychiatric Association states that randomized controlled studies have established cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) as an effective treatment for hoarding disorder. It's a specialized type of therapy that teaches people with HD to:

Gradually learn how to part with unnecessary items with less distress

Reduce their exaggerated perceived desire or need to hold on to their possessions

Improve valuable skills like decision-making, organization, and relaxation

A study published in ScienceDirect also notes Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) as a promising therapy. Another is Cognitive Rehabilitation and Exposure/Sorting Therapy (CREST). They're similar to CBT in that they emphasize decision-making based on meaningful values.

Pharmacotherapy

The term "pharmacotherapy" refers to the use of medication. While there's no specific FDA-approved medication for people with obsessive hoarding, doctors may prescribe medicines to treat other conditions that may influence HD (or vice versa).

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are an example. Individuals with anxiety or depression typically take these medications. If they also have HD, their doctors may prescribe SSRIs to help manage their symptoms.

Practical In-Home Support

Routine in-home visits from therapists can play a vital role in the success of long-term HD management, as they let the experts check in on their patients in person. They can track the progress of their patients and tailor their sessions based on the current status of the living environments.

Just as crucial is to provide support through compassionate cleaning services.

Remember: Cleaning up the homes of people with HD may involve structural concerns and health hazards, as the folks at Bio-One biohazard cleanup services point out. They require careful handling, discreet removal, and thorough, deep cleaning.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Do if You Live With Someone Who Has a Hoarding Disorder?

If you live with someone who has a hoarding disorder, you need to be patient and empathetic. You must also recognize that this person's actions and behaviors are not because they're "dirty" or don't care about you, but because they're extremely anxious and fearful of loss.

Always approach people with obsessive hoarding with compassion, and treat their possessions with respect. Avoid relocating them or throwing them away, even if you think they have no value. Doing so is the quickest way to lose the person's trust.

If people with HD don't trust you, they won't listen to your advice to seek professional help and assistance. They may also become suspicious of you, which could add to their anxiety and make their condition worse.

How Else Can Obsessive Hoarding Be Deadly?

Fires aside, obsessive hoarding can lead to other dangerous, even life-threatening situations, such as when part of the flooring collapses. Such incidents can result from the sheer weight of the hoarded items, combined with neglect (due to a lack of or inability to perform home maintenance).

When the flooring of a higher level collapses, it can fall on and bury people below. The same can happen if piles, even towers, of accumulated possessions topple over.

Seek Treatment for Obsessive Hoarding Without Delay

If someone you care about has obsessive hoarding, please do your best to perform a "gentle" intervention. Encourage your loved one to seek treatment.

Remember, too, that HD isn't a completely curable mental health condition. Still, patients can find relief and manage their symptoms with strategies like MI, CBT, ACT, and pharmacotherapy.

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