The longer you continue sleeping on your old mattress, the more likely you'll experience "junk sleep," which could result in increased pain sensitivity and physical pain. Such poor-quality sleep can also lead to respiratory problems, fatigue, and mental health woes.

One reason an old, sagging mattress can contribute to health issues is that it can impair sleep quality due to reduced support and firmness. It can cause or compound existing sleep problems and deprivation, which already affects about a third of U.S. adults, as HelpGuide.org notes.

Don't let your aging mattress and pain problems continue to affect you any longer. Instead, learn about the signs to replace your mattress; the sooner you do, the sooner you can enjoy better sleep and health.

When Is an Old Mattress Too Old?

You can tell a mattress is too old based on its current condition. Consider replacing yours if it has visible signs of deterioration, such as noticeable sagging, body impressions, and lumps. Do the same if its springs squeak so loudly with the slightest movement.

You can also use your mattress's age as a guide to determine whether it's time to get a new one. A CNBC article, for instance, notes that experts recommend the following timelines for mattress replacements:

Five to ten years for innerspring mattresses

Five years for lower-quality memory foam mattresses

Eight to ten years for better-quality memory foam mattresses

Seven to ten years for hybrid mattresses

Ten to 15 years for latex mattresses

How Can You Tell if Your Mattress Is Behind Your Back Pain?

You don't want to sleep on an uncomfortable, unsupportive bed because it can contribute to or exacerbate existing back pain problems. They're so common that 65 million Americans report experiencing a recent back pain episode, per Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute.

If you notice any of the following, your old mattress is likely behind your back pain:

You wake up sore, stiff, and with achy pain

Your "morning" soreness, stiffness, or pain fades or eases after you've moved around

You sleep better and have little to no body pain when you sleep elsewhere

You keep waking up at night, finding yourself looking for more comfortable positions

If you've nodded in agreement to any of those indications, it's best that you start looking for a new, more supportive, and eco-friendly mattress. Explore your various options from top brands like White Dove, Tempur-Pedic, and Nectar, which Wayside Furniture & Mattress carries.

How Can Your Old Mattress Harm Your Health Through Junk Sleep?

The term "junk sleep" refers to poor-quality sleep. Even though it may entail sleeping for at least seven hours, it isn't restorative or recuperative.

Poor sleep hygiene and frequent disruptions are typical factors contributing to junk sleep.

Unfortunately, uncomfortable sleeping environments, including old, sagging, and smelly mattresses, can make things worse. Here's how and why you'd want to replace your old mattress as soon as possible.

Heightening Pain Sensitivity and Physical Pain

A study published in PubMed Central says mattress firmness is a potential key factor affecting sleep quality. It also noted that previous research found adults with chronic, non-specific low back pain may benefit from medium-firm mattresses, which can help improve pain and functional disability.

On the other hand, an old, sagging mattress may no longer be firm enough to provide adequate support to the body. The lack of support can lead to more physical pain or heightened sensitivity.

Causing or Worsening Respiratory Problems

Old mattresses, particularly ill-maintained ones (e.g., not vacuumed or cleaned regularly), are a haven for allergens. The longer they go unchecked, the more "icky" stuff they can accumulate, such as:

Dead skin cells

Dust mites

Dirt and debris

Mold

Bacteria

The more allergens your old mattress holds, the more likely it is to trigger respiratory woes, from allergic reactions to asthma attacks. Each time you toss and turn in bed, you may disturb and send the pollutants into the air, which, when inhaled, can cause coughing, wheezing, and congestion.

Resulting in Fatigue

Poor sleep quality can lead to fatigue because it's during sleep when your brain and body undergo critical physiological restoration. Failing to achieve good quality sleep can therefore prevent essential processes like tissue repair, memory consolidation, and energy metabolism regeneration.

Contributing to Mental Health Concerns

The longer your old mattress-related "junk sleep" problems go on, the more pain, respiratory, and fatigue woes you'll experience. All these can increase your susceptibility to developing mental health concerns.

Indeed, a study published in ScienceDirect noted that there's a strong body of evidence showing poor sleep to be a significant contributor to the development or worsening of mental health conditions. It also pointed out that untreated mental health conditions can affect sleep quality and quantity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can an Old Mattress Cause Problems Like Sciatica or Spinal Stenosis?

An old mattress won't necessarily cause pain conditions like sciatica or spinal stenosis. It can, however, aggravate the symptoms of these nerve-related problems, as its lack of support can strain the muscles, trigger inflammation, and contribute to nerve compression.

An aging, sagging mattress can also allow the shoulders or pelvis to sink too "low." If this happens, the lower back can form an abnormal curve, which can make stenosis or herniated discs worse.

Are Dust Mites in Old Mattresses Dangerous?

Dust mites, which are microscopic pests that thrive in warm, humid environments and feed on dead human skin cells, are not as dangerous as fleas or ticks. They can be a major trigger for individuals with allergies, environmental sensitivities, and asthma, though.

Dust mites are also very common as they occur naturally. The American Lung Association says at least one bed in about four in five homes in the U.S. has dust mite allergens. Mattresses and bedding aside, they can make their way into carpets, curtains, and upholstered furniture, too.

Don't Let an Old Mattress Affect Your Sleep and Health

An old mattress can be behind your poor-quality junk sleep, which can cause or contribute to health problems like pain, respiratory concerns, and mental health woes. If you have an aging mattress, don't prolong your agony, and instead, consider investing in a better, comfier replacement.

If you're craving for more guides like this, check out our site's other informative and related stories and news articles.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.