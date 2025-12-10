You may be wondering what to have before a workout because you always feel drained and don't have much energy. Taking lean proteins or carbs that your body can digest quickly will support your muscles. Healthy fats are a good option if you'll be working out for a long time.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, your goal should be to have at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. You may not be able to meet such a goal if you feel too tired to work out.

Eating foods for workout energy prepares your body for movement.

What Do We Need to Do Before a Workout?

It's good to prepare your body before a workout, even if you don't have much time. A lot of people skip preparation since they work out in the morning or evening when they have a tight schedule.

Before you start working out, find a way to warm up instead of just getting out of bed and doing it. You can:

Walk around your home

Sip water

Warm up your muscles

You'll notice your muscles feel ready for an exercise routine if you do these things. Moving around your house before working out can lift your mood and boost blood flow.

How Long Should You Be Awake Before Working Out?

Around 30 minutes. Your body wakes up in stages. Give yourself enough time to loosen up your joints before you start your routine.

Being awake for about 30 minutes will help you feel alert enough to focus as you exercise. Your body and mind should work together so you can avoid injuries and feel like you're pushing yourself too hard.

Once you take energy-boosting foods, you should try to avoid a lot of movement for a while. A small window prevents discomfort and issues like feeling nauseous when working out.

What to Have Before a Workout

Focus on fueling your body when choosing nutrition before exercise. The best things to eat are those that will be easy on your stomach but still powerful enough to support your muscles.

Fruits With Fast-Carb Energy

If you eat fruits, they'll give your body natural sugars that can quickly turn into fuel. Bananas are good since they have potassium to support your muscles as they contract during movement.

Other great fruits are:

Berries

Grapes

Oranges

Pairing your fruits with yogurt or nut butter will give you protein, too. Eating fruits alone will be helpful when you're just taking a short walk or lifting light weights.

Consider fruit plus protein if you've been wondering how to energize before gym sessions. You'll have stable energy for a longer period.

Quick-Digest Carbs for Steady Power

Carbs give your body easy energy because they are quick to metabolize. You can try eating:

A small bagel

A handful of pretzels

Oatmeal with a small drizzle of honey

You won't have the best form when working out if your energy is low. Pre-workout meal ideas that include quick-to-digest carbs can help you avoid early fatigue and dizziness.

Lean Protein for Muscle Support

The body digests lean proteins faster, and they are great for muscle repair. You should take small portions to avoid feeling too full. Consider good lean protein sources like:

Greek yogurt

Boiled eggs

Cottage cheese

Many people across Seattle enjoy taking lean proteins before strength training. It may also work well for cardio if you pair it with something light.

Healthy Fats for Longer Workouts

Smaller portions of fats will help you feel more energized when working out for several hours. You can get them from:

Avocado

Peanut butter

Whole nuts like almonds

Healthy fats aren't meant for fast workouts where you want instant fuel. You'll get a steady burn of energy if you take them before a long run or extended stay at the gym.

You may not always have a lot of time to prepare for your workout. Pre-workout shots by 5-hour ENERGY offer you the boost you need without giving you extra work.

Hydration for Better Performance

Don't forget to hydrate even as you take the best food before gym sessions. Failing to take enough water can make your workouts feel harder than they are.

Start supporting circulation in your muscles by drinking water before and during your workout. You don't need huge amounts to improve your performance.

Take slow sips during your short breaks, and you can add lemons or a few berries if you find your water too plain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Okay to Exercise on an Empty Stomach?

It's not ideal. You may think it's better to work out on an empty stomach because your body feels lighter. Energy drops quickly when you don't give your body fuel.

Workouts will be more enjoyable if you eat the right food or snack. Consider how long you'll be working out and the kind of exercise you'll be doing to choose the best fuel.

Are Smoothies Good Before a Workout?

Yes. Make a smoothie with ingredients matching the kind of workout you're preparing for. You can blend things like:

Yogurt

Mangoes

Bananas

Green vegetables

Milk

Chewing food before working out can sometimes feel like it consumes a lot of your time. Adding healthy ingredients to your smoothie gives you energy without slowing you down.

What Should You Avoid Eating Before a Workout?

Fried foods or a huge portion of dairy products like cheese. Big portions slow down your digestion, and they can make you feel sluggish.

You should also avoid:

Sugary treats

Spicy foods

Alcohol

Excess caffeine

Foods with a lot of fiber may also cause bloating and affect the quality of your workout.

Boost Your Energy Before a Workout

Knowing what to have before a workout ensures each session gives you results and is actually more enjoyable. Eat fruits and quick-to-digest carbs when working out lightly for just a few minutes.

You can get pre-workout shots to save yourself from a lot of food preparation. If you eat lean proteins and healthy fats, they'll support muscle building and give you long-lasting energy. Pairing carbs and proteins is a good move when you need quick energy and stamina.

Check out our news page for more wellness insights.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.