High-end car owners aren't the only people choosing enclosed car transport. Today, anyone who wishes to ensure the privacy and protection of their prized vehicle can use this shipping method. Key areas driving this growth include high-end vehicle transport, long-distance transport, and dealer-to-consumer transport.

The enclosed car transportation service market, valued at approximately $6.15 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2033, as per a new report from Market Report Analytics. Whether you're shipping your car in bad weather, over a long distance, or simply want to keep the vehicle out of public view, enclosed car carriers provide a discreet and secure transport solution.

Read along to discover why everyday car owners, too, are choosing enclosed shipping over open shipping.

Why Is Enclosed Car Transport Becoming More Popular?

The final decision often comes down to protection. As the name says, open shipping exposes vehicles to weather, debris, and road dust. Enclosed transport is an excellent choice if you want to protect your vehicle from these elements.

Many auto transport services now offer flexible pricing plans. They do this to match the different needs and budgets of clients. This helps them appeal to price-conscious clients and win more business.

Online car buying is having demand graphs go higher. According to the 2025 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study, about 25% of new vehicle buyers used AI tools during the shopping process, and 65% completed at least part of their purchase online. These numbers show that many people are exploring both online and in-person options.

Who Should Consider Covered Shipping?

Enclosed transport is ideal for transporting virtually any car. However, today's car owners choose it for many practical reasons.

These include when they want to:

Get a vehicle delivered from the dealership

Ship a car in inclement weather

Prevent vehicle damage from potholes and other road elements

Avoid unwanted attention during vehicle transport

These scenarios show that enclosed car transport can deliver real value when protection, discretion, or both are desired.

Open vs Enclosed Car Shipping

Exposure is the main difference that separates the two kinds of shipping: open and enclosed. Open carriers are mainly used by those who prioritize affordability. However, your car may suffer damage from direct exposure to outside elements.

Enclosed trailers might be expensive, but everything is catered for. Your car is placed in an enclosed trailer, reducing the risk of damage to it. Your budget and how much safety your vehicle requires during transit depend on these factors.

Cost Shouldn't Be a Dealbreaker

Enclosed shipping is not as expensive as many people think. Increased competition across the industry has led to the availability of cheap car shipping rates.

Distance, vehicle size, and timing make an impact on the price of the shipping. Choosing flexible time for pickups makes route planning more efficient and lowers shipping costs. Booking early may also help in securing better deals.

Look out for options offered by different providers that fit your budget. It all boils down to finding the right poise between what you can actually afford and how much protection your car needs.

Smart Vehicle Transport Tips and Service Changes

Preparation is key when shipping your car. Simple steps can help avoid common pitfalls and improve your experience.

Here's a look at what to do:

Make sure you have a tidy car

Take photos showing the car's condition

Carry your personal effects

Confirm insurance coverage

These vehicle transport tips ensure a smooth and efficient delivery process.

Car delivery service options in the current era are the best in the game. Your car can be tracked from start to finish, allowing you to check the status of your shipment in real time.

Many auto transport companies have now turned to technology to improve safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Worth Paying More for Covered Car Shipping?

Covered car shipping is worth every extra penny you pay as long as you want your car to receive better protection during shipping. Your car's exterior is protected from any kind of weather and road issues.

If you want peace of mind, then this is the right kind of shipping, especially for new car owners.

Is Enclosed Shipping More Expensive than Open Transport?

Enclosed shipping is more expensive because of the superior protection it provides. Other factors, such as the distance to be covered, vehicle type, and timing, influence the final price.

With companies providing a variety of pricing options, it is way easier to choose the one that fits your budget.

Can I Ship a Regular Car Using Enclosed Transport?

Yes, enclosed transport can be used to ship regular cars. If a car can fit inside the haulage trailer, then it can be transported.

Many everyday car owners now use this option because of the concealment and superior protection that it provides during vehicle haulage.

How Long Does Enclosed Vehicle Transport Take?

Delivery time depends on several factors, such as distance, route, weather conditions, and carrier schedules. Distance is the biggest factor, with shorter trips taking fewer days for the entire process from booking to transit and delivery, vs. long-distance trips.

Is My Car Insured During Enclosed Transport?

Reputable companies prioritize insurance coverage during transit. Carefully read and review the policy to understand what it covers and what it does not to avoid potential problems later. Be sure to check for proof of insurance before finalizing your booking.

Enclosed Car Transport Is No Longer Just for High-End Cars

Enclosed car transport is no longer a preserve for high-value car owners only. Many car owners are embracing it today as they expect better protection during shipping. With the rising demand for concealed vehicle transport, many service providers now offer flexible pricing options.

Pricing is important, but don't rely on car shipping costs estimates alone to make a final decision. Consider other key factors, such as licensure and insurance, reputation, and communication, when choosing your enclosed car shipper.

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