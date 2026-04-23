If you want to have a more energy-efficient home, Reece Windows, Green Energy Builders & Solutions, Palmetto Energy, Pro-Spect Inspections Services, and J&W Heating and Air & Plumbing are five Jacksonville companies that can help you achieve this goal.

With their high-quality products and services, from insulated windows to comprehensive energy audits, they can transform your property into an eco-friendly house. You can save resources and reduce your carbon footprint.

Lowering your carbon footprint is even more crucial nowadays, as the higher it is, the more greenhouse gases (GHGs) you emit into the atmosphere. GHGs accelerate climate change.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says that continued climate change will lead to more intense hurricanes, more droughts and heatwaves, and further increases in precipitation and flooding.

What Does Having an Energy-Efficient Home Mean?

Having an energy-efficient home means your house consumes less energy to provide the same level of:

Comfort

Heating

Cooling

Gear, appliance, and equipment functionality

Since your home uses less energy, it reduces resource wastage. It also trims your energy bills and environmental impact by making you less reliant on fossil-fuel-based energy.

How Can You Make a House More Energy-Efficient?

Making your house more energy-efficient may entail implementing a sustainable home design and energy-efficient remodel focused on minimizing resource use and wastage. You can achieve this goal with tactics like:

Minimizing thermal transfer (heat gains and losses) that occur via doors and windows, such as with proper installation, sealing, multi-pane glazing, and installing functional window films

Sealing air leaks with adequate caulking and weatherstripping

Insulating the attic, exterior walls, and floors located above unconditioned spaces (e.g., crawl spaces, basements, and garages)

Investing in energy-efficient appliances, particularly heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems

Switching to renewable energy (e.g., via a residential solar energy system)

Which 5 Jacksonville Companies Can Help You Have a More Energy-Efficient Home?

Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA), the primary municipal electric, water, and sewer utility in Florida, already had two price hikes in 2025. On its website, it noted the average bill increase was 5% for water and 5.4% for electricity and that in Jacksonville, the average bill was $218.55 (as of July 2025).

With so much money going toward your utilities alone, it makes complete sense to invest in upgrades and solutions that won't just boost your comfort but also your home's energy efficiency and sustainability. They should also help you reduce your energy bills and environmental impact.

Fortunately, these five local companies are within close vicinity, and their products and services can help you achieve those goals.

1. Reece Windows

Durable, strong, and energy-efficient vinyl windows from the well-respected manufacturer, Conservation Windows, are among the eco-friendly home solutions you can expect from the experts at Reece Windows.

With these windows boasting innovative engineering, they can resist cracking, fading, moisture damage, and warping. All of these are common problems that windows in Jacksonville homes often experience, due to the city's unique climate and weather conditions (heat, dampness, and high ultraviolet indices).

Reece Windows also has a lengthy history of delivering quality, high-performance door solutions. You can count on them for weather, impact-resistant doors that can withstand storm damage, either due to high winds or flying debris.

2. Green Energy Builders & Solutions

Green Energy Builders & Solutions can help Jacksonville homeowners like you enjoy a more energy-efficient home through various services, including:

Highly personalized energy audits

Professional insulation services

Specialized solar energy system installation

The company's primary focus is to help customers have a more comfortable home while reducing utility bills by identifying areas for improvement, fixing air leaks, and making homes greener with renewable solar power.

3. Palmetto Energy

Palmetto Energy is a provider of comprehensive solar energy services, including photovoltaic (PV) installation, maintenance, and financing.

If you partner with them, they can help you reduce your reliance on grid electricity. You can generate your own clean and green power at home with your PV panels instead.

4. Pro-Spect Inspections Services

Pro-Spect Inspection Services in Jacksonville, FL, specializes in energy assessment inspections. Schedule one of their services for your home, and the company's experts can help you:

Identify hidden energy losses (e.g., air leaks and inefficient appliances and systems)

Analyze your HVAC system's performance

Check the overall quality of your insulation

You'll then get a detailed report following the audit. The report will provide information about how efficient (or inefficient) your home is and actionable steps you can take to increase comfort while reducing energy costs.

5. J&W Heating and Air & Plumbing

J&W Heating and Air + Plumbing has been in the HVAC industry since 1966, providing homeowners in Jacksonville, FL, and the surrounding areas with energy-efficient, money-saving heating and cooling products and services. They offer ENERGY STAR equipment and smart thermostat installation.

The company's team of experts also provides insulation services, duct cleaning, and duct sealing. They can even make your home even more eco-friendly by helping you find and address water leaks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Primary Driver of Climate Change?

The use of fossil fuels is the primary driver of the climate crisis, as burning them releases massive amounts of GHGs, particularly carbon, into the atmosphere.

The United Nations explains that these energy sources, which include coal, oil, and gas, account for about 68% of global GHG emissions. They're also responsible for almost 90% of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Do Energy-Efficient Homes Sell for More?

Yes. Energy-efficient homes can sell for more money than their less efficient counterparts.

According to ENERGYSTAR.gov, for instance, studies have found that the sale and resale price premiums of rated, energy-efficient homes range from 2% to 8% in most markets.

What Wastes the Most Energy in a House?

Inefficient heating and cooling systems are among the biggest energy-wasters in a house, as they already account for a big chunk of energy usage. Outdated water heaters, particularly uninsulated hot water tanks, also consume a lot of energy.

Work With These Companies for a More Energy-Efficient Home

From Reece Windows to Green Energy Builders & Solutions and J&W Heating and Air & Plumbing, these are some of the Jacksonville companies you can rely on for help if you wish to have a more energy-efficient home.

We've got more news and informative guides to share with you, so stick around and browse the rest of our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.